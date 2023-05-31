Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Holdings, a leading healthcare provider in the MENA region, has announced that its flagship Burjeel Medical City was selected for membership in the Worldwide Innovative Networking in Personalized Cancer Medicine (WIN) Consortium. This achievement marks another significant milestone for the healthcare provider as it continues to expand its network and expertise in the field of oncology and further strengthen its position as a pioneer in personalized cancer medicine in the United Arab Emirates and the wider region. Burjeel Medical City has now become the first member from the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council countries to join the prestigious network and will work as an accelerator to foster further regional collaborations in WIN programs and projects.

The WIN Consortium is a globally renowned network of over 30 elite organizations from the Americas, EU, and Asia specializing in cancer care and research. These represent various stakeholders involved in the patient journey and personalized cancer care. The primary objective of the consortium is to improve cancer patients’ survival and quality of life by relying on genetically informed healthcare and accelerating the discovery and development of highly specialized cancer therapies.

The membership in the WIN Consortium is a significant milestone for Burjeel Medical City, which aims to become the regional hub for cancer care, consistently accelerating research and innovation initiatives. By joining this exclusive network of experts, the hospital has reinforced its commitment to developing targeted cancer therapeutics, aligning strategically with WIN's mission.

"We are honored to join the WIN Consortium, which is at the forefront of research in personalized cancer medicine. Through this membership, we are furthering our commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients in the UAE and wider region by collaborating with an elite global team to advance the understanding and treatment of cancer in an era of personalized care. The WIN Consortium provides a unique platform for us to share knowledge, expertise, and data to accelerate the development of innovative solutions and new treatments," said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

Being the newest member of the consortium, Burjeel Medical City is uniquely positioned to contribute to the future achievements of this collective group. As a quaternary care center based in Abu Dhabi, the hospital’s diverse pool of patients has the potential to be a valuable addition to studies in precision medicine. Another recent example of its efforts to boost personalized medicine is the Group's investments to offer molecular genetics, cellular, and immunological profile testing in the UAE.

Richard L. Schilsky, M.D., FACP, FSCT, FASCO, Principal Investigator, ASCO TAPUR Study, Professor emeritus, University of Chicago and Chairman of the WIN Consortium, expressed his delight in welcoming Burjeel Medical City to the consortium. "Burjeel Medical City’s expertise and resources in oncology and the Group’s scale of operations in the Middle East will be invaluable in our collaborative research efforts to advance personalized cancer medicine at the global level," he said.

The hospital’s membership in the WIN Consortium, where it will be represented by Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Oncology Services, Burjeel Holdings, and Dr. Khaled Musallam, Group Chief Research Officer, Burjeel Holdings, is a testament to its dedication to providing excellent care and advancing the field of oncology.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the MENA region. With a network of 62 assets, including 16 hospitals and 24 medical centers, as well as pharmacies and other allied services, the group provides the highest standard of patient care in the region. Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, is a 400-bed multi-specialty hospital and quaternary care center located in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It offers high-quality specialized treatment and complex care in over 40 adult and pediatric specialties, aided by state-of-the-art medical technology and an international team of experts. Find more information at www.burjeelmedicalcity.com, www.burjeelholdings.com

Contact: M. Unnikrishnan, Corporate Communications Officer, Burjeel Holdings

+971504275895, krish@burjeelholdings.com

About WIN Consortium

WIN Consortium is a non-profit association headquartered in France. The WIN network assembles over 30 world-class academic medical centers, industries (pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies), research organizations and patient advocates spanning 19 countries and 5 continents, aligned to launch trials using its genomics and transcriptomics biomarker platform to bolster Precision Oncology across the world. WIN is the organizer of the WIN symposia in Precision Oncology. Find more information at www.winconsortium.org, www.winsymposium.org

Contact:Vladimir Lazar, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific and Operating Officer

vladimir.lazar@winconsortium.org