Abu Dhabi: Further strengthening its commitment to deliver world-class healthcare within reach of every community in Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, has announced the opening of its newest facility, Burjeel Medical Center, Al Falah.

H.E. Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, inaugurated the new Center, located inside Al Falah Central Mall. The launch event was attended by H.E. Dr. Fayeza Saif Alyafei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings; and John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The launch of Burjeel Medical Center, Al Falah, marks a significant step in Burjeel Holdings’ strategy to strengthen its network of primary care centers across Abu Dhabi. The new facility reinforces the Group’s goal of building a seamless and connected healthcare ecosystem where residents can access trusted medical care within their neighborhoods and, when needed, benefit from referrals and continuity of care through Burjeel’s hospitals and specialized centers. The new Center is further connected with Burjeel Medical City, the Group’s flagship quaternary care center, ensuring patients have access to advanced specialty and complex care services within the same integrated network.

Al Falah’s strong community spirit and family-oriented lifestyle make it an ideal location for Burjeel to expand its compassionate and comprehensive healthcare model. The Center is expected to elevate the healthcare landscape in the area by offering accessible, family-centered medical services that promote wellness, prevention, and early intervention. With a focus on family health, continuity of care, and personalized service, the Center seeks to build healthier and happier neighborhoods across Abu Dhabi.

The facility offers a wide range of specialties, including Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Obstetrics and Gynecology. Notably, mental health and wellness services are integrated into primary care, ensuring patients receive holistic support that addresses both physical and emotional well-being as part of their everyday healthcare journey. The Center is equipped with advanced diagnostic and support services, including Ultrasound, X-Ray, IV infusions, pharmacy, phlebotomy, and point-of-care testing. Additionally, it offers preventive screenings, smoking cessation programs, autism screening and support, and immunization and vaccination services.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said the new Center represents a key milestone in the Group’s ongoing mission to strengthen the primary care foundation of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system. “At Burjeel Holdings, we believe primary care is the cornerstone of a strong healthcare network. By expanding our reach through centers like Burjeel Medical Center, Al Falah, we are ensuring that every community has access to trusted medical expertise and smooth referral pathways into our specialized hospitals. This approach not only improves access but also enhances the overall patient experience through continuity and quality of care,” said John Sunil.

Dr. Khuloud Al Zubaidi, Medical Director and Specialist in Family Medicine, said, “Our aim is to bring the highest standard of healthcare right into the community, so families can receive expert care without having to travel far. We want every visit to be defined by trust, accessibility, and personalized attention.”

Beyond clinical services, the Center will play an active role in community engagement. It will lead year-long programs focused on preventive care, early detection, and health awareness, hosting educational sessions and screening campaigns to encourage residents to prioritize their well-being and adopt healthier lifestyles.