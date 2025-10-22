Under the theme ‘Care meets Intelligence – World-Class Healthcare for the Kingdom’ the Group will highlight how innovation and patient-centered care are shaping world-class healthcare in the Kingdom

Riyadh: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the MENA region, is set to highlight the future of intelligent, compassionate healthcare at the Global Health Exhibition 2025, taking place from October 27 to 30 at the Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center, Malham. Under the theme ‘Care meets Intelligence – World-Class Healthcare for the Kingdom,’ Burjeel Holdings will showcase how innovation, advanced technology, and patient-centered care are converging to shape world-class healthcare in Saudi Arabia. Artificial intelligence will feature prominently among the Group’s key pillars, reflecting its focus on enhancing patient outcomes, improving clinical efficiency, and supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 transformation goals.

Spotlight on Innovation

At booth number H2 S10, Burjeel Holdings will showcase how human intelligence and technological advancements are merging to deliver better patient outcomes and experiences. The booth will feature a connected ecosystem of intelligent healthcare solutions that demonstrate how clinical expertise and advanced systems come together to enhance the quality, accessibility, and personalization of care.

Among the highlights is the ‘AI for Life’ pavilion, where visitors can explore how AI-powered solutions are transforming patient engagement, clinical decision-making, and operational efficiency across Burjeel Holdings’ network. Developed in collaboration with global technology partners, these innovations reflect the Group’s broader vision of uniting data, compassion, and precision to make healthcare smarter, more efficient, and deeply personal.

The key innovations on display include advanced patient engagement and clinical support platforms that bring empathy and intelligence to doctor–patient interactions. Other solutions, such as the Clinical AI Agent, demonstrate how intelligent systems can streamline workflows, enhance clinical decision-making, and improve continuity of care.

The Group will launch a suite of wellness and disease management platforms at the exhibition, designed to extend personalization and precision across broader aspects of care. These upcoming solutions leverage biomarker insights, remote monitoring, and guided virtual therapy to support lifestyle optimization, chronic disease management, and mental well-being, empowering individuals to take proactive control of their health.

Through PhysioTherabia, the largest physiotherapy and wellness network in the Kingdom, Burjeel Holdings will also unveil a new AI-powered digital health platform focused on musculoskeletal care, pain management, and well-being.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Burjeel Holdings continues to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom through collaborations that advance local capabilities and accessibility. The Group is expected to announce new partnerships with public and private entities aimed at expanding insurance coverage, enhancing clinical expertise, and accelerating the delivery of advanced care.

The Group’s growing presence in Saudi Arabia highlights its role as an active contributor to the Kingdom’s evolving healthcare landscape. “Our continued expansion in Saudi Arabia underscores Burjeel Holdings’ long-term commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation. As a trusted partner, we are focused on building capacity, advancing innovation, and enhancing access to world-class care. The Global Health Exhibition provides an opportunity to demonstrate how intelligence and compassion converge to shape a smarter, more sustainable healthcare future in line with Vision 2030,” said Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Since starting operations in the Kingdom, the Group’s brands, including PhysioTherabia, PhysioTrio, the Specialist Physiotherapy Center in Makkah, and Al Kalma, have established a growing network of 31 wellness and mental health centers serving communities across Saudi Arabia. The Group will soon open two new day surgery centers in Riyadh and Al Khobar, offering world-class outpatient and same-day surgical care closer to home

Beyond its expanding presence in Saudi Arabia, Burjeel Holdings will also spotlight its advanced complex care programs and capabilities, spanning oncology, transplant surgery, fetal medicine, and robotic-assisted procedures.