Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Burjeel Holdings PLC (“Burjeel” or “the Group”), a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (SYMBOL: BURJEEL; ISIN: AEE01119B224), today announced its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the three-month and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2025.

Key Highlights

Revenue +7.9%

Q3’25 Revenue reached a record-high AED 1,422 million, supported by robust patient growth and improved case mix.

EBITDA +17.1%

Q3’25 EBITDA increased to AED 320 million, driven by the ramp-up of growth assets and continued cost optimization.

Net Profit +27.5%

Q3’25 Net profit increased to AED 175 million, underpinned by strong operating leverage and improved capital efficiency.

Patients 5.1 million

9M’25 patient footfall increased 7.3% YoY, with Q3’25 volumes up 4.6%, reflecting network strength and a solid market position.

BMC EBITDA +46.8%

Q3’25 BMC’s EBITDA rose on scale efficiencies and disciplined cost control, reaching an all-time high margin of 22.0%.

Free Cash Flow AED 295 million

9M’25 free cash flow conversion remained solid, reflecting resilient cash generation and disciplined cost management.

Strengthening Leadership in Complex Care through a Growing Integrated Network

Burjeel Holdings sustained strong strategic momentum through 9M’25, reinforcing its integrated healthcare network and expanding its regional presence across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Key openings included the Saadiyat Island Primary Care Center, the Al Muderis Osseointegration Clinic at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), and the Burjeel Center for Interventional Pain Management in Dubai. Additional expansions spanned oncology clinics in Al Ain, Sharjah, and Oman, the Genetics and Rare Diseases Center at BMC, and new primary care and mental wellness centers across the UAE and KSA through the AlKalma joint venture. Collectively, these initiatives are deepening Burjeel’s specialized healthcare portfolio, broadening patient access, and supporting sustained top-line growth.

During the period, Burjeel achieved several regional medical milestones underscoring its leadership in advanced and complex care — including the UAE’s youngest-ever liver transplant, the GCC’s first Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump (HAIP) procedure for precision oncology, and the first Uniportal Robotic Lobectomy for minimally invasive lung surgery. The Group further strengthened its precision-medicine platform through expanded pharmacogenomics testing and accelerated biosimilars adoption to enhance personalized treatment.

In parallel, Burjeel advanced operational efficiency through digital transformation, integrating AI-powered cancer diagnostics (Paige), automated blood testing (Genalyte), and gen-AI tools (Hippocratic AI) to streamline workflows and improve accuracy. These advancements reflect the Group’s disciplined innovation strategy, driving superior patient outcomes, operational resilience, and reinforcing its position as a regional leader in high-acuity care.

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said:

“The third quarter marked a record performance for Burjeel Holdings, underscoring the strength of our network and a leading market position. Strategic investments in recent years have made the Group one of the region’s most resilient and trusted healthcare ecosystems, with a well-balanced brand portfolio and strong alignment with the UAE’s national vision.

“Our results demonstrate operational efficiency, clinical excellence, and robust financial momentum. The Group has established itself as the region’s foremost destination for complex and high-acuity care, encompassing oncology, organ transplantation, and advanced surgical specialties, with world-class capabilities now extending across the GCC.

“With favorable market dynamics, a strong ramp-up of recently launched assets, and a solid pipeline of expansion projects, we remain confident in our long-term growth trajectory. Above all, these achievements are driven by our exceptional teams, whose commitment to excellence ensures that every patient receives the highest quality of care.”

Q3’25: Built on Strength — Record Performance

Burjeel Holdings delivered record high revenue of AED 1,422 million in Q3’25, an increase of 7.9%, underscoring the strength of its network, market positioning, and operational resilience. Top-line growth reflected robust patient footfall and an enhanced case mix, with strong contributions from high-value specialties. Revenue in 9M’25 rose 10.6% to AED 4,099 million, with total patient visits reaching 5.1 million, up 7.3%. This reflects deeper community reach and expanding market share, as the Group’s patient volumes continue to outpace regional population growth.

Since May 2025, the Group temporarily restricted access to Burjeel-branded facilities for certain insurance plans following a policy change by a major Abu Dhabi-based insurer. While this moderated volumes within the basic segment, higher inflows from premium insurers and self-paying patients, along with an increase in complex procedures, sustained overall business momentum.

Inpatient footfall increased by 8.4% in Q3’25, supported by strong demand across key specialties including oncology, cardiology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics. The Group’s oncology services continued to expand, with over 200 surgeries performed (+41%) and around 2,500 radiotherapy sessions completed (+21%), highlighting deeper penetration in complex care.

Across the network, more than 67,000 surgeries were performed in 9M’25, up 10.3%, led by Burjeel Medical City, Lifecare Hospital Musaffah, Burjeel Specialty Hospital Sharjah, and Medeor Hospital Abu Dhabi. As a result, inpatient volumes rose 12.4%, with 9M’25 bed occupancy at 67%, highlighting robust demand and capacity for further growth.

Outpatient footfall increased 4.5% in Q3’25, underpinned by the ramp-up of new day care, medical, and physiotherapy centers, alongside steady demand across key growth hospitals in orthopedics, pulmonology, urology, neurology, and IVF. The growth was led by Burjeel Medical City, Medeor Hospital Abu Dhabi, and LLH Hospital Musaffah. Outpatient volumes rose 7.2% in 9M’25, driven by the ongoing expansion of the Group’s ambulatory network.

EBITDA increased 17.1% to AED 320 million in Q3’25, with the margin expanding to 22.5% from 20.7% in Q3’24. The improvement was fully operational, supported by a higher share of complex and specialized medical services, enabled by disciplined cost management and stronger operating leverage across ramped-up and maturing assets. As a result, EBITDA rose 15.3% to AED 807 million in 9M’25, with the EBITDA margin improving to 19.7% from 18.9% in 9M’24.

Net profit reached AED 175 million in Q3’25, up 27.5%, with the net margin rising to 12.3% from 10.4% in Q3’24. The increase reflected operating leverage and slower growth in non-operating costs relative to revenue. For 9M’25, net profit rose 18.2% to AED 362 million, with the net margin strengthening to 8.8%, showcasing sustained earnings momentum.

Hospitals Lead Profitability Growth, Medical Centers Ramping Up

The Hospitals segment representing 88% of total Group revenue, grew 4.6% to AED 1,247 million in Q3’25 and 8.3% to AED 3,618 million in 9M’25, driven by rising patient footfall and a stronger case mix. Top contributors included Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Specialty Hospital Sharjah, and Medeor Hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reflecting solid operational execution and sustained demand for complex care.

Hospitals EBITDA increased 20.1% in Q3’25 and 14.0% in 9M’25, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 25.8% in Q3’25 and 23.7% in 9M’25, supported by efficiency gains across inventory, workforce, and overhead costs.

Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the Group’s regional hub for complex and tertiary services, delivered revenue growth of 10.9% to AED 975 million in 9M’25, with Q3’25 revenue up 7.1%. BMC’s performance reflected a higher outpatient mix, rising oncology volumes, and the continued ramp-up of specialty units, driving a 19.4% increase in patient volumes in 9M’25.

BMC EBITDA surged 46.8% in Q3’25, reaching an all-time-high margin of 22.0%. For 9M’25, EBITDA rose 29.8%, with the margin expanding to 18.9%. The improvement was driven by scale efficiencies, disciplined cost control, and the continued ramp-up of super-specialty services.

The Medical Centers segment maintained strong momentum, with revenue rising 15.8% to AED 111 million in Q3’25 and 22.9% to AED 340 million in 9M’25, reflecting the ramp-up of more than 40 newly opened medical and physiotherapy centers across the UAE and KSA.

Disciplined Leverage with Solid Balance Sheet

The Group's net debt / pre-IFRS 16 LTM EBITDA1 stood at 1.9x as of 30 September 2025, reflecting growth CAPEX linked to network expansion across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including the AED 186 million acquisition of the Dubai hospital building — a strategic investment expected to enhance asset value and support operating leverage improvement over time.

The Group maintains a strong and flexible balance sheet, enabling continued investment in growth opportunities. With no contingent off-balance sheet liabilities, management remains committed to a conservative financial policy, supporting long-term balance sheet strength.

Financial Summary

AED millions Q3’25 Q3’24 9M’25 9M’24 Revenue 1,422 1,319 4,099 3,705 OPEX2 (1,098) (1,050) (3,366) (3,007) Share of profit from associates (4) 5 3 12 Change in financial assets carried at fair value through profit and loss - - - (10) Other Income3 - - 72 - EBITDA4 320 273 807 700 Finance costs (37) (35) (121) (104) Depreciation & amortization (89) (88) (284) (258) Taxes (19) (13) (40) (31) Net profit 175 137 362 306

(1) Net debt / pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA is calculated as reported EBITDA less annual lease rental payments, and net debt is calculated as bank debt less cash and bank balances. (2) OPEX refers to total operating expenses excluding all depreciation & amortization expenses and one-offs. (3) 9M’25 other income includes a AED 72 million gain from asset optimization related to the acquisition of the Dubai Medeor Hospital building, completed in June 2025, driven by lease liability derecognition. (4) EBITDA is calculated as profit for the period before income tax expense, finance costs, depreciation & amortization, and interest income from related parties.

