Abu Dhabi, UAE: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, has launched the 24/7 Burjeel Airport Clinic at Zayed International Airport. This state-of-the-art clinic is set to enhance and streamline healthcare services for airport staff and passengers, ensuring their health and safety around the clock.

Burjeel Airport Clinic was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports; Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings; and Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings.

The Burjeel Airport Clinic is staffed with highly qualified doctors and allied medical professionals ready to address a wide range of health concerns. The clinic is equipped to address acute conditions that may arise during travel, with more complex cases to be referred to the world-class facilities that are part of Burjeel’s expansive network. The clinic also offers occupational and preventive care, and health screenings. It is equipped to perform ECG services, infusions, injections, and consultations for women. For patients requiring extended monitoring, a patient observation room is available.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports commented: “The health and well-being of both our staff and passengers remains our top priority. We are proud to partner with Burjeel Holdings to open this cutting-edge clinic, ensuring that everyone has access to expert medical care whenever they need it, while further enhancing our offerings and strengthening our commitment to a safe and secure environment for everyone at Zayed International Airport.”

“Our goal is to provide top-notch medical services to everyone at the airport, ensuring that both travelers and staff have access to high-quality healthcare whenever they need it. By serving passengers from across the globe, we highlight the world-class treatment options that the UAE offers and support Abu Dhabi’s medical tourism ambitions,” said Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

In addition to general medical services, the clinic offers vaccination assistance, helping travelers and airport personnel stay protected against various illnesses. The Burjeel Airport Clinic will also ensure guests have immediate access to healthcare without needing to leave the airport, maximizing safety and minimizing the potential travel disruptions for those seeking treatment. The clinic will also serve layover passengers traveling through the airport, ensuring their healthcare needs are met during their stopover.

Zayed International Airport is a world-class transportation hub with the capacity to welcome up to 45 million passengers per year. It integrates the latest biometric and screening technology to create a seamless passenger experience from door to destination.