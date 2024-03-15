A recreational area has been dedicated to the children from Gaza undergoing treatment at Al-Arish Hospital

Abu Dhabi/ Cairo: As part of its ongoing initiative to extend a heartfelt hand to the injured children from Gaza who are undergoing treatment in Egypt, Burjeel Holdings has donated aid valued at AED 2 million (USD500,000). This initiative builds on months of dedicated support by the Group to strengthen the medical facilities at the Rafah border. Beyond medical assistance, Burjeel Holdings has also unveiled a unique recreational project aimed at bringing solace to the young patients recovering at Al-Arish Hospital.

The medical supplies, which were delivered via a special aircraft from Abu Dhabi, were received by Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health & Population, Egypt, and officials at Al-Arish International Airport. The shipment includes essential equipment to handle trauma & emergency, cardiac conditions, respiratory issues, diagnostics, and critical surgeries, comprising defibrillators, anesthesia machines, X-ray machines, operating tables, BiPaps, portable ventilators, OT lights, examination lights, diagnostic sets, and various other medical consumables.

Dr. Ghaffar thanked Burjeel Holdings for its continuing assistance. “We thank Burjeel Holdings for their support in this humanitarian mission. The help of the private sector in strengthening the collective effort is appreciated,” said the Minister.

Bringing Smiles to Faces

Burjeel Holdings’ recreational project is dedicated to the young children from Gaza who are recuperating at Al-Arish Hospital. Under the initiative, the recreational area established within the hospital features a dedicated video game zone designed specifically for children, alongside a vibrant play area adorned with an assortment of colorful toys, creating an engaging and cheerful environment for young patients.

Commenting on the need to ensure the holistic health and well-being of these children and their families, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman, Burjeel Holdings, said, “We remain committed to strengthening medical infrastructure in times of crises. Our contribution of essential equipment and medical consumables is geared towards elevating healthcare capabilities, ensuring that medical professionals possess the necessary tools to save lives and deliver quality care to those in need. Our ongoing efforts are focused on enhancing the mental health and well-being of the children.”

High-level officials including Dr. Ghaffar have visited the recreational area, aimed at restoring a sense of normalcy for the children navigating the challenges of recovery.