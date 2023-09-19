Board of Directors approves contract award resolution, cementing Burjeel’s commitment to providing efficient, accessible, and affordable healthcare across MENA region



Abu Dhabi, UAE: Burjeel Holdings PLC (“Burjeel” or “the Group”), a leading Healthcare Services Provider in the UAE and MENA listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) (SYMBOL: BURJEEL; ISIN: AEE01119B224), announced today that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Oracle Health, a global provider of integrated suites of applications and secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. The agreement will see the Group adopt Oracle Health’s Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system and platform in an effort to deliver significantly improved clinical outcomes, in addition to boosting operational and financial efficiencies.



As part of the agreement, Burjeel Holdings’ Board of Directors approved the award of an AED 125 million service contract to Oracle Health to establish the omnichannel and integrated EMR platform, enabling the seamless integration of Burjeel’s clinical ecosystem across its network of healthcare assets through the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.



As one of the first regional healthcare providers to adopt and implement a new EMR system on Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure, Burjeel Holdings is well-positioned to continue delivering on its value-creation strategy of driving operational excellence through technology whilst also enhancing clinical outcomes and patient experience.



Commenting on Burjeel Holdings’ latest partnership, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman, Burjeel Holdings, said:



“Collaborating with Oracle Health and bringing this new technology to our operations will offer caregivers a simplified yet comprehensive view of patient data to better inform care decisions and improve health outcomes. The patient experience across our healthcare ecosystem will be streamlined, with less waiting time and more patient face-time with clinicians. And we’ll also be positioned to make strides in helping improve patient safety by ensuring the right information is available for our patients at the right time.”



Leveraging the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will support Burjeel in boosting operational and financial efficiency by delivering the performance, scalability and built-in security benefits of the cloud. Moving to the cloud will also support future care delivery approaches that require real-time care coordination and information exchange among multiple providers, patients, and locations. These benefits will provide the Group with significant opportunities to seamlessly integrate its growing portfolio across MENA as it pursues its preferred capex-lite approach to network expansion.



“We’re working globally to help hospitals and health systems adopt technology that is digitized, open, and connected to help them solve some of their most complex challenges,” said Akram Sami Dhaini, vice president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Oracle Health.



“With the collaboration with Burjeel Holdings we continue our strong momentum in the region. Together, we can help Burjeel Holdings scale technology to meet its future needs, enhance operational and financial efficiency, and elevate the patient experience and engagement,” Akram Sami Dhaini added.



Burjeel Holdings’ updated EMR system and integrated platform will be implemented across the Group through a structured three-year rollout program, which will see the system launched across Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Abu Dhabi and Burjeel Day Care Surgery Center during the pilot phase.



About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the MENA region. With a network of 64 assets, including 16 hospitals and 26 medical centers, as well as pharmacies and other allied services, the group provides the highest standard of patient care in the region. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospitals, LLH Hospitals, Lifecare Hospitals, and Tajmeel. It has 12 JCI-accredited facilities, with a total 1,660 patient beds across its operations in the UAE and Oman and holds a leading position in the UAE. The Group has comprehensive cancer care facilities in the UAE and is the country’s leading mother and childcare provider.



About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.



Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.



