Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, and Response Plus Medical Services (RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region, have jointly launched the $1million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award at ADIPEC 2024 to boost workplace wellness across the global Energy sector.

The global energy sector has made significant strides in prioritising the health and wellbeing of its workforce. Building on this, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder & Chairman – Burjeel Holdings, and Omran Al Khoori, Chairman – RPM Holding, announced the award during ADIPEC 2024, encouraging CEOs from major global energy organisations to further advance wellbeing across the industry.

The award focuses on initiatives using AI to enhance mental and physical health, features two categories. A $1million Wellbeing Investment supporting SMEs develop scalable health solutions. And an Excellence Recognition category celebrating large organisations for their innovative employee wellbeing initiatives.

The inaugural winners will be announced at ADIPEC 2025. Projects will be evaluated based on creating supportive workplace environments, demonstrating innovative approaches, and showing measurable impact.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said: “The Energy sector, a cornerstone of global economies, has made significant strides in prioritising the physical and mental health of its workforce. As a trusted, long-standing healthcare partner to the sector, we believe it is our responsibility to foster a culture of holistic wellbeing across the sector. This award celebrates and inspires innovative and technology-driven solutions that address the diverse health challenges across some of the most challenging and rigorous work environments in the world.”

Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of RPM Holding, commented: “This award serves as recognition for companies and innovators coming up with new ideas to promote physical and mental wellbeing in the Energy sector. It is also a platform for translating ideas into concrete solutions that can reinforce workforce resilience in a critical global sector at a time when energy is undergoing a profound transformation.”

Aligning with ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the UAE National Wellbeing Strategy 2031, it reinforces the nation’s role as a hub for creating solutions to global challenges. The https://hewaward.com/ portal is now open for potential nominees. Further details on application dates and more will be shared later.