Emaar will once again dominate the Dubai skyline with a jaw-dropping sound and light spectacle

Dubai, UAE: On December 31st 2022, one of the world's most recognisable landmarks, Burj Khalifa by Emaar, will be illuminated by a spectacular laser and firework show for Emaar New Year's Eve celebrations – turning the iconic tower into a shining beacon of hope, happiness and harmony for 2023.

Emaar, one of the world's most respected integrated real estate development companies, is proud to unveil a breathtaking laser, light and firework show in Downtown Dubai to ring in the year 2023.

According to a senior representative of the company, the Emaar New Year's Eve celebrations will feature a laser show that will astonish guests in Downtown Dubai as well as an estimated 1 billion viewers around the world. Burj Khalifa by Emaar and the Dubai night sky will be illuminated by numerous dazzling beams, establishing a new world record for the largest laser display. The 828-metre Burj Khalifa by Emaar will also be the captivating centrepiece of a state-of-the-art laser performance that will see light beams travel the longest distance ever recorded.

In addition to the cutting-edge light show at Burj Khalifa by Emaar, there will be a spectacular firework display above Dubai to welcome the new year. Since 2010, the renowned pyrotechnic display has been an integral part of the UAE's world-famous New Year's Eve celebrations, and 2022 will be no exception.

A mesmerising, synchronised performance by The Dubai Fountain at the base of Burj Khalifa by Emaar is certain to be a crowd-pleaser on what will be a magnificent evening in every aspect.

Emaar will release additional details about their spectacular Emaar New Year's Eve celebration closer to the event.