Kuwait: As part of our continues efforts to provide our customers an added value experiences, Burgan Bank is pleased to announce an added offer under Burgan Rewrads program. Ourvalued Visa credit cardholders can now enjoy a wide range of deals and offers using xperience with the ENTERTAINER application. This rewards program expansion comes as part of Burgan’s committed efforts to collaborate with the best service providers in the market, as a means of expressing gratitude to the Bank’s customers and turning their every transaction into an exciting and rewarding experience.

Renowned for its “2-for-1” offers, xperience with the ENTERTAINER is free-to-download app, easy to use, and excellent for saving money on everyday expenses like dining, shopping, entertainment, and much more. Visa credit cardholders can enjoy over 5,000 new and dynamic deals, locally and abroad; simply by downloading the app on Android and IOS, registering to the app for free by entering primary personal data, and finally adding the Visa card number to verify that they are eligible.

Once logged into the app, customers can click on ‘Burgan Offers’ to find out about the latest deals that satisfy their interests and taste, noting that all offers can be redeemed more than once as long as they are available on xperience. To redeem an offer, Burgan premium Visa cardholders need to head to the store of interest, where they can share the voucher code with the store’s staff and enjoy endless in-store deals while paying at a point-of-sale (POS).

In light of this new loyalty program addition, Mr. Nasser Al-Qaisi, General Manager - Retail Banking at Burgan Bank, said: “There are two facts that are always front and center at Burgan. The first is that our clients are pivotal to our success, and the second is that customer satisfaction goes a very long way. That’s why our efforts go beyond innovating the best products and services in the market.

Instead, we are always coming up with new ideas on how to go the extra mile for our clients – how to truly let them know that their loyalty as customers is appreciated.”

Al-Qaisi added that Burgan Bank designs its loyalty programs in such a way that offers its customers multiple reward options that are tailored to their different lifestyles and that provide them with the holistic banking experience to enrich their lives.

It also serves to note that Burgan Rewards remains the top loayalty program of it s kind in the Kuwaiti banking sector. The unique platform offers a diverse range of redeemable redemption options, including and not limited to cash back, airline ticket purchases, hotel reservations, retail offers, evouchers, and much more.

