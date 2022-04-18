Kuwait: Burgan Bank announced today the free Eideya delivery service to Premier Banking and Private Banking customers in collaboration with “Qiblah” company for concierge services. This service enables Premier Banking and Private Banking customers to receive new bank notes before the Eid holidays at their offices or homes for the comfort at that time of the year.

To request this service, Premier and Private Banking customers can simply contact Qiblah concierge services from 10 am to 4 pm, by calling 22317755 or emailing Burganpremier@qiblah.com.kw to request the amount of Eideya money required and state their address in order for the concierge messenger to deliver it accordingly. Noting that this service is available from 19th of April till 28th of April 2022.

The Eideya delivery service comes as part of the bank’s wide range of valuable privileges and benefits that is especially designated for its Premier and Private Banking customers. Additionally, the bank’s collaboration with “Qiblah” for concierge services stems from its commitment of supporting its customers’ everyday requirements with unmatched personalized experience. Burgan Bank’s Premier customers can benefit from instant concierge services from a selected list of more than 20 services such as travel bookings, airport transfers, visa assistance, party planning, valet parkers and others.

The free concierge services have been introduced as part of the bank’s wide range of valuable privileges and benefits that is especially designated for its Premier customers.

To find out more about Burgan Bank’s latest promotions or any of its products and services, customers are urged to visit any of the bank’s branches or contact the call center on 1804080. For more information, customers can also log onto the bank’s website on www.burgan.com .

