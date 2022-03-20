Kuwait - Burgan Bank has announced the opening of its new Jabriya branch in line with the Bank’s expansion plan that aims at getting its wide range of its banking products and services closer to customers throughout Kuwait. The new branch opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Hawalli Governor, H.E. Mr. Ali Salem Al-Asfar.

Burgan Bank’s Jabriya branch is located in a highly populated residential and commercial area, which facilitates serving a large number of customers. The branch will provide the full range of Burgan Banks top-notch services in a modern space designed and equipped to promote a great banking experience and guarantee the highest level of customer satisfaction.

His Excellency the Hawalli Governor, Mr. Ali Salem Al-Asfar said, "First of all, I would like to congratulate Burgan Bank on the opening of their new branch in Jabriya, which offers several products and banking services. On this occasion, I stress the importance of having various bank

branches across the governorate, to provide banking solutions to citizens and residents by offering all services that would meet their needs. We also hope that this branch will serve the residents of Jabriya in particular and the surrounding areas as well. In conclusion, I would like to thank Burgan Bank’s Management and the employees for their cooperation and excellent service to customers, wishing them and all banking sectors in the State of Kuwait every success in serving our dear country.”

On this occasion, Mr. Majed Essa Al Ajeel, Chairman of Burgan Bank Group, declared, “Burgan Bank is working steadily on confirming its leading position in the traditional and digital banking activities. Following our strategic roadmap, we are diligently developing and extending our offering to reflect our strong commitment to providing our customers with the best banking experience through the most secure and rewarding high quality products and services. Closely aligning to the Bank’s culture and strategic objectives, we will maintain our investments in sustainable practices and operations and digitalization to maximize value for all stakeholders.”

Commenting on the new addition to Burgan Bank branches’ network, Mr. Naser Al Qaisi, Chief Retail Banking Officer said, “Opening a new branch provides a great opportunity to improve the Bank’s presence in Kuwait and to better serve our customers and meet all their needs conveniently wherever they are. We are committed to strengthening our services outreach through a larger network as well as our diversified digital platforms to support our customer-focused growth strategy.”

The Jabriya branch opening supports Burgan Bank’s growth and development objectives that focus on delivering the Bank’s mix of the best-in-class digital and traditional banking services and products while providing customers with a top-notch banking experience.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.