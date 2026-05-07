61% of SMEs and startups at Make it in the Emirates 2026 are youth-led

MoIAT’s Industrialist Program has created more than 4,000 jobs across 12 industrial sectors

Abu Dhabi-UAE: The UAE's next generation of industrial leaders took center stage on the final day of Make it in the Emirates 2026, as ministers and officials made the case that investing in young people is a national industrial and economic imperative.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, opened with a message of encouragement for people at a career crossroads. "There is never a time that is too late the train never leaves without you," he told delegates. "You can always qualify yourself and learn something new."

New AI initiative targets next generation

A new national initiative aimed at equipping young Emiratis with AI skills was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Shabab AI initiative, led by the Abu Dhabi Youth Council under the Federal Youth Authority, targets Emiratis aged 18-35 and is designed to move participants from awareness to real-world application.

"This initiative seeks to equip youth with the necessary skills and motivate them to develop innovative, applicable solutions," Sheikh Mohammed said. An initial Youth Lab saw more than 71 young participants generate 133 ideas and challenges, with contributions from more than 15 strategic partners.

His Excellency Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, reinforced the message, telling young people in the audience that they are "in an influential position within the journey of technological transformation."

Education must keep pace with industry

Her Excellency Dr. Farah Al Zarooni of MoIAT argued that true industrial investment starts with people. "The young people are the true makers. If you invest in the human being, you invest in an entire economic ecosystem," she said. She added that MoIAT's Industrialist Program has created more than 4,000 jobs across 12 sectors, and this year 61% of SMEs and startups at the event are youth-led.

His Excellency Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of Nafis, called on the private sector to help reshape curricula to match market needs. "If we reach a 90% alignment rate between education outcomes and market requirements, we'll have an excellent education sector where every graduate has competence, capability, and sustainability in their work.”

On integrating AI in education institutions, His Excellency Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said the university is on track to embed AI across every field by 2028.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security Council for the UAE, Cyber Security Council, brought the day to a fitting end: “The country has emerged stronger, and it will continue to grow stronger … through its youth.”

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About Make it in the Emirates (MIITE)

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE’s national industrial platform, led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), driving industrial growth, localization, and global competitiveness.

Now in its fifth edition, MIITE brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and manufacturers to enable partnerships, unlock procurement opportunities, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Through the In-Country Value (ICV) programme, more than AED 473 billion has been redirected into the national economy, supporting local industry and strengthening supply chains. The platform also connects companies to over AED 168 billion in procurement opportunities and supports the localization of 5,000+ products.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the ADNOC Group and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organized by the ADNEC Group, MIITE supports the UAE’s long-term economic diversification ambitions under “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071”.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Culture

The UAE’s Ministry of Culture is guided by the noble vision of nurturing ‘Culture that Inspires the World’, aligning with the wise leadership’s ambitious aim to build a harmonious society led by patriotism, confidence in its leadership, and a commitment to positioning culture and creativity as instruments of knowledge dissemination and inclusivity. This vision also reflects the Ministry’s goal of nurturing a holistic sense of national identity rooted in Emirati cultural values, which serves as a source of inspiration for all citizens due to its distinct principles.

To realise this vision, the Ministry strives to enhance national identity, highlighting its key role in positively shaping citizens’ lives. This includes concerted efforts to protect the UAE’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage, while embedding it as an integral facet of social consciousness, through strategic national ventures, documentation and social-awareness programmes. The Ministry is also dedicated to preserving the integrity of the Arabic language through policies and initiatives that ensure its presence and use across diverse sectors.

Moreover, the Ministry has developed a national strategy for the cultural and creative industries, in partnership with various federal government entities, further underscoring this vital sector’s economic significance. This strategy is based on various key pillars, such as empowering creators, integrating them into the labour market, enhancing their business environment and attracting new talents to support the sector’s ongoing growth and enhance its contribution to the national GDP.

The Ministry further supervises operations of a range of cultural assets and centres across the country. It also organises community-based cultural initiatives and events at these venues, in addition to implementing creator empowerment and up-skilling programmes, which aim to enhance the local community’s participation in cultural and creative fields. Moreover, the Ministry represents the UAE at both regional and international cultural forums, including UN meetings, while also leading several international initiatives, such as cultural exchange programs and signing of MoUs.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services.

Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit:

https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.