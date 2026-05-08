The agreement reinforces du’s commitment to strengthening national industries, local supply-chains, and national talent development

Hassan Jassim Al Nowais: The partnership redirects procurement opportunities to local suppliers.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital service provider, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) to support and advance the UAE’s In-Country Value (ICV) program. The agreement was signed by HE Hasan Al Nowais, Undersecretary of MoIAT and Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, during the 5th edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE), which concluded today, underscoring the shared commitment to accelerating national industrial growth and economic resilience.

As part of this agreement, du will join the ICV program establishes a framework for collaboration aimed at enhancing local supply chain, increasing the contribution of local products and services, and reinforcing the role of the private sector in advancing the UAE’s industrial priorities and global competitiveness. Being part of the program will work together to enhance the growth and competitiveness of the UAE's industrial sector both locally and internationally.

HE Hasan Al Nowais, Undersecretary at MoIAT said: “This partnership strengthens the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology — directing demand and procurement opportunities through the ICV Program toward local companies and the national economy, and supporting the localization of vital and priority industries.”

Al Nowais continued: “These partnerships strengthen local supply chains, build a more competitive industrial base, and develop national capabilities across strategic sectors — reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for advanced industry. Since its launch, the ICV Program has redirected more than AED 473 billion into the national economy.”

Commenting on this agreement, Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said:” As a national company, we are committed to playing a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s economic vision. This partnership reflects our dedication to strengthening local ecosystems, empowering suppliers, and investing in national talent. By embedding (ICV) principles into our operations, we are contributing to a more resilient, competitive, and future-ready economy aligned with the country’s long-term ambitions.”

The agreement highlights the importance of effective collaboration between government entities and the private sector in accelerating sustainable industrial development, fostering innovation, and enhancing national capabilities. It also establishes a scalable framework for integrating ICV principles across sectors, supporting broader private sector participation and delivering measurable impact in line with the UAE’s economic transformation and industrial growth goals.

This announcement comes as part of du’s participation in the platform, where its operating sub-brand ‘du Tech’ is a strategic partner, showcasing a portfolio of advanced digital solutions and platforms designed transformation, enhance operational efficiency, and support the UAE transition towards a future-ready, technology-driven and self-sufficient economy.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.