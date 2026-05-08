Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Emirates Development Bank (EDB), and ADNOC signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding at Make it in the Emirates 2026, making ADNOC the first partner to support the UAE Cabinet's newly announced AED 1 billion National Industrial Resilience Fund (NIRF).

The fund managed by EDB over five years is designed to strengthen supply chain resilience, accelerate the localization of priority industries, and link confirmed procurement demand with targeted financing for local manufacturers. It focuses on brownfield investments, helping existing facilities expand capacity and scale output.

His Excellency Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said: "The National Industrial Resilience Fund integrates the efforts of MoIAT, EDB, and priority sector partners starting with ADNOC to strengthen the industrial financing ecosystem, support local manufacturing growth, and accelerate the replacement of industrial imports with high-quality local alternatives."

His Excellency Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank, said: "Through the NIRF, we are expanding accessible financing solutions for companies in key sectors that underpin national economic resilience. Our partnership with MoIAT enables us to provide targeted liquidity support to manufacturers, helping them improve working capital, strengthen supply chains, and achieve sustainable long-term growth."

Omar Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of Commercial and ICV at ADNOC, said: "This partnership links ADNOC's long-term procurement needs with targeted financing for local manufacturers. We remain committed to expanding local manufacturing through our ICV Program, which has strengthened industrial resilience and created sustainable economic value since its launch in 2018."

Under the agreement, each partner plays a defined role. MoIAT will identify priority sectors and products, translate procurement opportunities into viable industrial projects, and nominate eligible projects for funding. EDB will evaluate projects against risk and feasibility criteria, provide financing through a fast-track approval process, and monitor performance. ADNOC will align its procurement chains with the fund's priorities, share demand data, support supplier localization, and stabilize demand through long-term contracts — while participating in joint governance to accelerate implementation.

The NIRF will support industrial value chains across six strategic sectors: food industries, manufacturing, primary metals, mechanical and electrical and chemical industries, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, and advanced technology and construction.

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About Make it in the Emirates (MIITE)

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE’s national industrial platform, led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), driving industrial growth, localization, and global competitiveness.

Now in its fifth edition, MIITE brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and manufacturers to enable partnerships, unlock procurement opportunities, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Through the National In‑Country Value (ICV) Program, the platform connects demand with domestic manufacturing capability, strengthens local supply chains, and supports the localization of 5,000+ products across priority industries. MIITE also provides companies access to more than AED 168 billion in manufacturing and procurement opportunities.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the ADNOC Group and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organized by the ADNEC Group, MIITE supports the UAE’s long-term economic diversification ambitions under “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071”.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

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About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae