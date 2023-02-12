Kuwait: Burgan Bank recently participated in sponsoring the final match of the Kuwait Crown Prince Cup, held on February 6, 2023 at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International stadium, under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. This platinum sponsorship came in line with Burgan’s ongoing support and patronage of Kuwait’s sports sector, a key component of the Bank’s social responsibility program.

The tournament’s finale saw Al-Arabi SC go head-to-head with Al-Salmiya SC in a lively match that witnessed a massive turnout of football fans with Al-Arabi being crowned champions after a penalty shootout. The event was also attended by a number of dignitaries as well as representatives of Burgan Bank’s executive management, headed by Mr. Masoud M.J. Hayat, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Burgan Bank Group.

The Bank’s sponsorship of the final match comes as an extension to its dedicated efforts to bolstering the sports sector in Kuwait, which lies under the umbrella of Burgan’s comprehensive social responsibility program for supporting and encouraging young, aspiring national talents. The 2022/2023 season of the Kuwait Crown Prince Cup, which marks the 30th edition of the tournament, kicked off in October with the participation of 15 domestic football clubs – an event that was organized and supervised by the Kuwait Football Association (KFA).

In light of this sponsorship, Mr. Qutaibah Ahmad Al-Rabe, Head of Digital and Marketing Communications at Burgan Bank, said: “On behalf of the Burgan Bank staff, it is an honor to us all to sponsor the final match of the Kuwait Crown Prince Cup as a testament to our gratitude to His Highness, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to our appreciation for his leading role in the development of Kuwait on all fronts, including his patronage of the domestic sports sector.”

Al-Rabe further noted: “At Burgan Bank, we remain committed to reinforcing the sports scene in Kuwait, through our continued support to various local sporting activities, events and organizations. We also remain committed to fostering and patronizing both aspiring and established Kuwaiti athletes who represent our nation in local, regional, and international competitions; raising the Kuwaiti flag proud and high on the winners’ podium. With this sponsorship, we continue to live up to our responsibility a major financial institution to serve and support our community and its development; not only economically but its social and cultural growth as well.”

It serves to note that Burgan Bank continues to dedicate extensive resources and efforts to supporting some of the biggest and most important sporting events in Kuwait. This is in addition to the Bank’s sponsorship of some of Kuwait’s most notable athletes who continue to achieve commendable feats domestically and internationally.

