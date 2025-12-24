Reaffirming Burgan Bank’s leading human capital development strategy and its proactive contribution to the success of Kuwait Vision 2035

Kuwait: As part of its ongoing commitment to empower Kuwait’s next generation of talent and advance national development goals, Burgan Bank signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the American University of Kuwait (AUK). Laying the groundwork for a strategic partnership that bridges education and professional experience, the collaboration aims to align academic knowledge with real-world market needs; cultivating a new generation of professionals equipped to thrive in the rapidly evolving banking and financial landscape.

Representing Burgan Bank at the MOU signing Ceremony was Mr. Naqeeb Amin, General Manager- Human Resources & Development Group alongside Dr. Aseel Al-Awadhi, Vice President – Academic Affairs from AUK.

“In line with our strategy to nurture human capital and drive innovation across the financial ecosystem, this partnership reaffirms Burgan Bank’s commitment to continuous learning and sustainable national development,” said Mr. Naqeeb Amin at Burgan Bank. “Collaborations of this nature enhances our employees’ capabilities and ensure that academic institutions are closely aligned with evolving industry needs, a synergy that is important for contributions to the goals of Kuwait Vision 2035. By working hand-in-hand with AUK, we’re giving young talents the tools and experiences they need to shape the next era of banking — one defined by knowledge, innovation, and impact.”

This partnership aligns with the Bank’s strategy for investing in Kuwait’s human capital and its commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning for its employees. This initiative further cements Burgan Bank’s role in contributing to the advancement of Kuwait’s dynamic sectors, including education, as part of its commitment to embedding environment, social, and governance (ESG) principles across all operations, comprehensive social responsibility program, and advocacy for Kuwait Vision 2035.

On her part, Dr. Aseel Al-Awadhi at AUK, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Burgan Bank, an institution that continues to set benchmarks in corporate citizenship and talent empowerment. This MOU enriches the academic journey of our students, giving them access to real-world experiences that complement their classroom learning. Through initiatives like this, we enable our graduates to step into the workforce with confidence, purpose, and a deeper understanding of the industries that drive Kuwait’s progress.”

As per the MOU, the two parties will collaborate on developing educational programs tailored to the professional needs of Burgan Bank employees across different departments and job grades. In addition, they will design curriculum-based courses and hands-on learning opportunities that aim to advance AUK students with an interest in digital banking and financial innovation, with numerous topics that serve innovation and digital transformation aspects in banking and change management. Furthermore, field trips to Burgan Bank’s Head Office will be arranged quarterly, where students can engage with professionals in conversation and build their networks, as well as joint workshops, seminars, and guest lectures delivered by Burgan Bank experts and hosted by AUK.

Under the umbrella of its program “Teach Them Young”, Burgan Bank continues to introduce new opportunities for Kuwait’s aspiring youth to develop vital skills needed for their personal and professional future success. This included hosting visits at its HQ, where students from multiple universities in Kuwait were able to experience a more profound educational experience by witnessing the banking industry operations in real life.

