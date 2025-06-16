Makkah: In a significant step toward redefining healthcare delivery during Hajj, Bupa CareConnect, the healthcare arm of Bupa Arabia, launched its first ever field based “Bupa Clinics” in Mina from June 4 to 9. This initiative marked a landmark expansion of Bupa Arabia’s services beyond corporate campuses, bringing integrated, tech-enabled medical care directly to pilgrims during one of the most spiritually significant gatherings in the world.

Field-Based Care

As part of its social responsibility strategy, the "Bupa Clinics" initiative was launched in coordination with Urgent Care Centers under the supervision of the Ministry of Health. The initiative aimed to provide primary healthcare services to all pilgrims — both Bupa members and non-members, the Mina based clinics offered comprehensive primary healthcare services around the clock. Strategically positioned near essential amenities such as Al-Dawaa Pharmacy, the clinics ensured accessible, responsive care to support the wellbeing of pilgrims within the sacred sites.

1,368 Medical Cases Handled with Round-the-Clock Expertise

Operating 24/7 throughout the Hajj season, the clinics recorded a total of 1,368 medical interactions. Male pilgrims represented 75% of the cases, while female patients accounted for 25%. The facility was staffed by a dedicated medical team of six doctors and three nurses, working in rotational shifts to guarantee continuous readiness and rapid response.

Health services ranged from vital signs monitoring and management of heat exhaustion, to chronic illness care and emergency triage. Notably, 20 patients were transferred to the Armed Forces Hospital in Mina for advanced treatment, while one critical case required urgent life-saving intervention, underscoring the preparedness and responsiveness of the team.

Pilgrims sought care for a wide spectrum of conditions, including headaches, fatigue, skin infections, joint pain, conjunctivitis, gastrointestinal discomfort, heatstroke, and minor injuries. The clinics prioritized culturally sensitive and timely care, with special attention to the elderly and individuals with chronic conditions.

Technology at the Core of Care Delivery

The clinics were equipped with advanced medical tools such as ECG machines, digital blood pressure monitors, and glucose meters. All systems were seamlessly connected to Bupa Arabia’s unified digital health platform, enhancing the accuracy of diagnoses, improving case documentation, and streamlining patient referrals.

Beyond physical health, mental health support and health education were key components of the initiative. The clinics adopted a holistic approach to healthcare, blending digital innovation with compassionate service to deliver a full-spectrum care experience on the ground.

A Strategic Expansion Beyond Corporate Boundaries

This deployment marked the first time that Bupa Clinics operated outside their regular corporate client locations, previously limited to key sites such as SABIC, Savola, the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), and the National Housing Company. With their presence in Mina, Bupa CareConnect extended its reach to Saudi Arabia’s largest annual gathering, affirming its commitment to inclusive and scalable healthcare solutions.

Leadership Perspectives on the Milestone Initiative

Commenting on the initiative, Bupa Arabia CEO Tal Nazer said: “We are honored to bring Bupa Clinics to Hajj for the first time, offering advanced, people-centric care to the Guests of Allah, both members and non-members regardless of insurance status. This reflects our mission to expand access to quality healthcare and deliver services where they’re most needed, through an integrated model driven by innovation and compassion.”

Proactive care

Dr. Abdullah Khafagy, Executive Medical Director at Bupa CareConnect, added: “Hajj is a spiritual journey that presents unique medical challenges, and the Bupa Clinics allowed us to respond proactively, providing early screenings, preventive care, and timely interventions in the heart of Mina. This initiative is a testament to our healthcare philosophy, proactive, accessible, and centered on human dignity.”

Supporting Vision 2030 Through Integrated, Impact-Driven Care

The Bupa Clinics initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to enhance the quality of life and boost the private sector’s role in public health. The project stands as a model of integrated, preventive, and curative care tailored for large-scale public gatherings.

It also reinforces Bupa Arabia’s commitment to corporate social responsibility through its Integrated Care Program, an approach that places individuals at the center of the healthcare journey, emphasizing awareness, early detection, and continuity of care.

Pioneering Digital Transformation in Healthcare

Bupa Arabia continues to lead the way in healthcare innovation across the Kingdom. The company has introduced mobile digital clinics to expand access to remote areas and launched the “Bupa App,” which allows users to manage their full health journey, from booking appointments and virtual consultations to continuous monitoring and follow-up care.

In a groundbreaking move, Bupa Arabia also launched “without approvals” the first health insurance program in Saudi Arabia to eliminate pre-approval requirements. Powered by AI, Bupa Pro enhances the efficiency of claims processing and improves the overall patient experience by removing bureaucratic hurdles.

Through this pioneering initiative in Mina, Bupa Arabia has once again demonstrated its role as a leader in health innovation, delivering on its mission to provide inclusive, technology-driven, and compassionate care to all segments of society, especially during moments of profound spiritual importance like Hajj.

About Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance:

Founded in 1997 as a partnership between Bupa Global and Nazer Group, Bupa Arabia became a publicly listed company in 2008 through one of the most successful IPOs in the insurance sector. As a Saudi company and part of the global Bupa network, Bupa Arabia delivers world-class healthcare services to individuals, families, and major corporations across the Kingdom. The company boasts the largest international hospital network, with access to 1.2 million healthcare providers in 190 countries worldwide.

Bupa Arabia goes beyond traditional health insurance by establishing Bupa Integrated Care, a healthcare services company leveraging advanced technologies such as the Bupa Digital Clinic and recruiting top Saudi doctors across family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics & gynecology, and chronic disease management.

Bupa Arabia is recognized for its dynamic and innovative work environment, winning numerous awards in this field. It is also a leader in empowering women, attracting young Saudi talent, and has successfully achieved significant increases in nationalization rates—currently at over 70%.