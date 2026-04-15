Amid accelerating efforts to enhance social responsibility and national solidarity, Saudi institutions are increasingly adopting innovative operational models that support community initiatives across various sectors. These efforts aim to establish integrated institutional frameworks that create meaningful humanitarian impact for the most vulnerable groups, while activating the role of volunteerism and community partnerships in building a vibrant and sustainable society.

In recent months, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has launched a series of community initiatives as part of an integrated corporate social responsibility program, grounded in the values of care, commitment, and collaboration. The program focuses on delivering tangible health and humanitarian impact through a model that integrates volunteer work, community partnerships, and measurable outcomes, in alignment with the goals of Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program.

Integrated Programs

The company’s initiatives targeted diverse segments of society, including orphans, people with disabilities, service workers, and humanitarian cases, reflecting the breadth of impact and diversity of beneficiaries.

These efforts were structured across four main initiatives, following an integrated approach that connects preventive healthcare, volunteerism, and humanitarian support. The initiatives also emphasized enhancing employee engagement, expanding partnerships with community and non-profit organizations, and linking execution to clear performance indicators to measure social impact.

Preventive Health

As part of its preventive health initiatives, The Orphans Health Lounge initiative served as a practical model to enhance access to medical services, targeting approximately 500 orphans through 7 health service points.

The initiative included comprehensive screenings such as blood pressure measurement, blood sugar testing, and body mass index assessments, in addition to dental and vision check-ups, as well as general medical consultations. Health reports were issued for each beneficiary.

The initiative was implemented in collaboration with Bupa CareConnect and orphan associations, with the participation of medical teams and employee volunteers, supporting efforts to promote preventive health and expand access to medical services for underserved groups.

Broad Participation

As part of fostering a culture of volunteerism, Bupa Arabia launched the “Kiswa” clothing donation campaign during Ramadan 2026, with the participation of more than 80 employee volunteers. They contributed to collection, sorting, and preparation processes across multiple locations in the Kingdom.

The campaign resulted in the collection of 201 kg of clothing, equivalent to more than 1,005 items, which were sorted and redistributed to beneficiaries in various regions, relying entirely on employee efforts without any direct financial cost.

Environmental Impact

The campaign achieved a tangible environmental impact alongside its social contribution. It helped reduce approximately 723.5 kg of carbon dioxide emissions, save more than 1,206,000 liters of water, and reduce the use of around 60.3 kilograms of fertilizers and 40.2 kilograms of pesticides. It also contributed to reducing textile waste and promoting resource reuse.

The initiative was recognized by Kiswa Plus Trading Company in appreciation of its role in preserving the environment through clothing reuse and giving garments a second life. This reflects Bupa Arabia’s commitment to sustainability practices and its support for Vision 2030 goals in enhancing environmental responsibility and resource efficiency, while also reinforcing a culture of volunteerism within the workplace.

Human Inclusion

In support of social inclusion, Bupa Arabia implemented Bright Hands initiative, targeting Children with Disabilities across several centers in the Kingdom. The initiative reached more than 250 children, with over 250 cases benefiting, and the participation of more than 70 volunteers.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with specialized centers to ensure that the children’s needs were appropriately met. Gifts were distributed ahead of Eid Al-Fitr to maximize psychological impact, with a focus on the principles of dignity, inclusion, and personalization.

Community Support

The company also launched the “Three Shares” initiative, which targeted three main groups: orphans, service workers, and humanitarian cases through the Ehsan platform.

The initiative provided direct financial and community support, with the participation of more than 221 employees, reflecting the expansion of community outreach and engagement with diverse groups in need.

Sustainable Impact

To ensure accurate evaluation of implementation and quality of impact, the company adopted an integrated system of performance indicators. These included the number of beneficiaries, number of volunteers, volume of financial and in-kind contributions, as well as the number and type of partnerships, services provided, and target groups.

This approach reflects an institutional direction that links community work to measurable outcomes, enhancing both the efficiency and sustainability of initiatives.

Future Vision

The diversity and integration of these initiatives highlight Bupa Arabia’s commitment to developing more efficient community engagement models, based on identifying the actual needs of beneficiaries and directing support to achieve direct and sustainable impact.

This approach also underscores the role of the private sector in supporting health and quality of life priorities, through collaboration with specialized community organizations, in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030.

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was established in kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1997 as a partnership between Global Bupa and Nazer group to become a contributive corporation in 2008 with the most successful allotment procedure in the insurance sector, and Bupa is considered a Saudi corporation that is part of the Bupa global network, and it provides healthcare services with international standards for individuals and families and for biggest companies and organizations in the kingdom, and its distinguished for providing the biggest international hospitals network including 1.2 million destinations in 190 countries around the world.

And Bupa provides more than the regular insurance in which it established Bupa CareConnect to provide healthcare services using the latest technological means due to Bupa’s digital clinic and to having Saudi doctors in different medical specialties such as family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and chronic disease care.

Bupa is distinguished with an environment that increases productivity and stimulates creativity, which had it qualified to win several prestigious awards in the field and its considered one of the leading companies in enhancing women status, and having Saudi youth until it succeeded in getting a significant increase in localization percentages to more than 70%. For more information, please visit the link below:

www.bupa.com.sa