BMW M High Performance set an all-time regional record with 38% growth

MINI posts a remarkable 16% increase, reaching a new high in the Middle East

BMW 7 Series maintains strong performance in the luxury segment

BMW Motorrad achieves record year in sales

Electrified vehicles gain significant momentum in Q4, paving the way for 2026

Corporate Sales achieves highest-ever performance with 28% year-on-year growth

Dubai, UAE – BMW Group Middle East has closed 2025 with another year of robust and sustainable growth across its portfolio (BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad), building on the exceptional results recorded in 2024. The region’s strong demand for innovation and performance has propelled the BMW brand to a 10% year-on-year increase in sales further cementing the Middle East as a key growth market.

In the luxury segment, the BMW 7 Series continued its strong performance, posting a 1.3% year-on-year increase, underscoring sustained demand within the upper premium segment. Meanwhile, BMW M High Performance vehicles experienced a landmark year with a 38% surge in sales, an all-time regional record, driven by growing customer enthusiasm and an expanding M portfolio.

The MINI brand also upheld its upward trajectory, achieving a 16% increase in sales and reaching an all-time high in the Middle East. This growth was powered by strong demand for John Cooper Works (JCW) models and the rising popularity of MINI’s battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Corporate Sales (BMW and MINI) reached its highest performance ever in 2025, with an impressive 28% year-on-year growth. This achievement reflects the solid and close collaboration between BMW Group Middle East and its importer partners in the region. Having now established a strong foundation for this segment, BMW Group Middle East is committed to maintaining this momentum into 2026.

Electrified vehicles gained notable traction in the fourth quarter of 2025, laying a strong foundation for the upcoming year. The introduction of the “Neue Klasse” BMW iX3 later in 2026 is set to mark a new era in BMW’s electric vehicle strategy in the Middle East.

Beyond vehicle sales, BMW Group Middle East’s Customer Support Services recorded an 8.2% growth compared to 2024, underscoring the enduring trust customers place in BMW’s authorized service network. The Group has further enhanced the ownership experience through innovative initiatives such as the ConnectedDrive platform, BMW and MINI Proactive Care, and the “Relax. We Care” program. Together with multiple digital touchpoints, these initiatives position BMW as a leader in delivering convenient, high-quality aftersales services in the region, offering customers with uncompromising, proactive care.

BMW Motorrad also concluded 2025 on a high note, delivering the highest ever recorded sales result in the Middle East, driven by a 9% increase in private customer sales strengthening its position in the premium motorcycle segment.

This strong performance is supported by the ongoing transformation and expansion of the BMW Group Middle East Retail Network. The rollout of the new Corporate Identity, “Retail.Next” introduces a customer-centric concept that creates an open and flexible environment, delivering the most convenient and engaging customer journey in a welcoming space closely connected to BMW Group products.

In 2025, BMW Group Middle East, in collaboration with its local importer partners, successfully entered new markets and inaugurated several Retail.Next facilities, achieving significant milestones in regional retail expansion and transformation. These state-of-the-art Retail.Next facilities, infused with regional character, have also succeeded in captivating enthusiasts of BMW M and luxury products alike.

Through this expansion, BMW Group Middle East is not only growing its network within the region but also significantly enhancing the customer experience. Beyond infrastructure, these advanced facilities serve as hubs for nurturing local talent, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to developing skilled professionals who uphold BMW’s standards of excellence. This comprehensive approach to sales channel development plays a vital role in sustaining growth and strengthening BMW’s leadership position in the Middle East.

Commenting on the results, Karim-Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, said: “2025 marks another outstanding milestone for BMW Group Middle East, with double-digit growth building on the exceptional performance of the previous year. This achievement is a testament to the strength and resilience of our strategic vision, the breadth of our portfolio, and, most importantly, the invaluable partnership with our importer network across the region. Their dedication and operational excellence have been instrumental in driving sustainable growth and expanding our market presence.

We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust and loyalty, which inspire us to relentlessly pursue excellence across all facets of our business. Together with our partners, we remain committed to advancing innovation and delivering unparalleled premium experiences.”

Looking ahead to 2026, BMW Group Middle East remains confident as it continues to focus strategically on luxury, high-performance, and electrified vehicles, supported by ongoing investments in customer experience and retail development. The Group is also preparing to expand its regional footprint with plans to enter the Syrian market, with official details on importer appointments to be announced in due course.

About The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2024, the BMW Group sold over 2.45 million passenger vehicles and more than 210,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2024 was € 11.0 billion on revenues amounting to € 142.4 billion. As of 31 December 2024, the BMW Group had a workforce of 159,104 employees.

The economic success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. Sustainability is a key element of the BMW Group’s corporate strategy and covers all products from the supply chain and production to the end of their useful life.

