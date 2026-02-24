Doha, Qatar: Builders VC, the global venture capital firm investing in companies modernizing the world’s most foundational industries, brought six new portfolio companies to Doha earlier this month, bringing the total number of Builders-backed companies introduced to Qatar over the past year to sixteen, collectively representing more than $15 billion in enterprise value. These companies reflect the scale and quality of global innovation increasingly engaging with Qatar’s venture ecosystem.

The recent visit of Builders VC’s delegation to Doha for Web Summit Qatar 2026 underscored the firm’s growing role in connecting frontier technology innovators with Qatar’s long-term economic and innovation agenda. The firm engaged in high-level discussions on pilot initiatives, research collaborations, and commercialization strategies aligned with both Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), unlocking new prospects across fintech, climate technology, healthcare, and advanced industrial sectors.

Builders VC’s delegation met with more than 30 Qatari entities across government, investment, healthcare, infrastructure, energy, tourism, and financial services. The six companies present – Augment, Gradiant, Ashbrook Technologies, Pathos, Navier, and Breaking – explored localization strategies, pilot deployment, and long-term collaboration aligned with national priorities.

The engagement coincided with a major milestone for Qatar’s innovation agenda. His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs announced the expansion of Qatar Investment Authority’s Fund of Funds program by an additional $2 billion, bringing the total commitment to $3 billion. As a partner in the program, Builders VC views this expansion as a strong signal of Qatar’s long-term commitment to building a globally competitive venture capital ecosystem that supports both the attraction of international innovation and the development of scalable companies emerging from Qatar.

“Builders VC’s presence in Doha reflects its commitment to enabling two-way innovation flow: introducing scaled global portfolio companies to the Qatari market while supporting Qatar-based ventures in accessing global capital and international markets” said Jim Kim, General Partner and Founder of Builders VC. “For several companies, discussions progressed from initial exploration to clearly defined pilot programs and structured market-entry pathways. This reflects a strong institutional appetite for companies that are committed to building locally, investing in long-term partnerships, and contributing meaningfully to Qatar’s innovation ecosystem”, he added.

The engagements in Doha mark continued progress in Builders VC’s regional strategy, focused on long-term partnerships that align global innovation with Qatar’s economic diversification and knowledge-based development objectives.

Tarik Sultan, General Partner and Head of MENA at Builders VC, said: “Bringing portfolio companies to Qatar is not simply about market expansion; it is about embedding high-growth innovators within a dynamic ecosystem that values partnership, local capability building, and shared long-term value creation. We see Qatar as a strategic gateway for scaling transformative technologies across the region.”

In addition to the delegation of portfolio companies, Builders VC also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sidra Medicine at Web Summit Qatar 2026, aimed at strengthening collaboration in healthcare innovation, supporting the development of emerging medical technologies, and expanding partnership opportunities between medical research ecosystems and healthcare-focused venture investment.

As part of its growing presence in Qatar, Builders VC has expanded its local team with the addition of Fernanda Braz, Director of Portfolio Growth & Expansion, MENA, and Yousef Azzam, Venture Analyst, strengthening its on-the-ground capabilities to support portfolio collaboration and institutional engagement.

About Builders VC

Builders VC is a global venture capital firm investing in companies modernizing the world’s most foundational industries. With teams across North America and the Middle East, the firm partners with founders solving complex challenges in healthcare, agriculture, biotechnology, and industrial systems. Builders VC works alongside entrepreneurs to build enduring companies that drive meaningful economic and societal impact and is a partner of the QIA Fund of Funds, reinforcing its commitment to supporting innovation and long-term value creation across the GCC and beyond.

Media Contact:

Ivy.Benitez@pinandnotch.com