Amman, Jordan: The British Council successfully hosted the MENA UK Study Tour 2026, welcoming a delegation of 17 Jordanian partner schools to the UK for a week-long programme designed to deepen educational collaboration and share best practice.

Delivered from 18–24 January in London and Cambridge, the tour brought together 46 senior education leaders and Ministry of Education representatives from Egypt, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Morocco and Lebanon. Participants engaged in expert sessions at the British Council headquarters, as well as curated school immersions and leadership workshops, translating UK insights into practical school improvement.

This year, in its 12th edition themed ‘Where Vision Meets Practice: Leadership, Wellbeing and AI for Safer, Smarter Schools’, the programme explored whole-school self-evaluation and continuous professional development frameworks that align global standards with local priorities. These included AI in teaching and school operations; teacher recruitment, retention and wellbeing; inspection readiness and school improvement; inclusive teaching and whole-school leadership; and governance, safeguarding and quality assurance. Delegates visited leading UK schools, observing inclusive teaching practices, safeguarding systems and whole-school leadership cultures in action.

Mark Walker, Director English and Exams at the British Council, said: “The British Council remains deeply committed to supporting schools to navigate rapid change, from digital transformation to new regulatory expectations. The 2026 tour created space for learning, reflection and the co-creation of solutions that will directly strengthen teaching, leadership and student outcomes across the region.”

Ameera Mannaa, Exams Director MENA North at the British Council, added: “Jordan’s participation in the MENA UK Study Tour reflects our commitment to leadership excellence, safeguarding and innovation. By connecting Jordanian school leaders with UK best practice, we are supporting stronger, safer and more future-ready schools.”

May Goussous, Principal at the National Orthodox School – Jordan, noted: “This was not my first time joining the UK Study Tour, yet it introduced me to new 21st-century concepts, insights and skills, both academic and practical, despite my extensive educational journey. Meeting inspiring leaders added to what was a genuinely enriching educational and cultural experience. I am truly grateful for this opportunity.”

Suha Jouaneh, General Director at the Amman Baptist School, said: “The MENA UK Study Tour offered first-hand insight into how top UK schools approach leadership, governance and best practice. It strengthened our leadership skills, expanded our global professional network and provided practical strategies – particularly around AI, safeguarding and staff wellbeing – that we can apply to improve school culture, teaching quality and student outcomes.”

The programme featured expert briefings at the British Council headquarters on AI in education, safeguarding and teacher retention, alongside visits to UK schools, where delegates observed lessons, engaged in leadership meetings and explored pastoral systems in practice. Participants also took part in workshops and roundtables focused on Ofsted preparation, digital literacy and inspection frameworks. Complementing the professional programme were cultural experiences that offered exposure to UK heritage and educational traditions, as well as networking opportunities that supported cross-regional peer learning and the development of emerging partnerships

The British Council will continue to support Jordanian delegates through post-tour engagement, regional school leaders’ forums, its Partner Schools network and professional development pathways, ensuring that learning from the tour translates into long-term school improvement.

