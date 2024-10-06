AlUla, Saudi Arabia – Budget Saudi Arabia, a leading provider of car rental and leasing services including commercial vehicles in the Kingdom, has committed to a formal three-year agreement to become an Official Partner of AlUla Moments Calendar of Events. The partnership, formalised by Budget Saudi Arabia’s President & Group CEO, Fawaz Abdullah Danish, and Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), represents a significant step forward in the ongoing development and global promotion of AlUla as a premier destination.

This collaboration cements Budget Saudi Arabia’s involvement in all major events hosted at AlUla, particularly sports events such as the renowned Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, AlFursan Cup, AlUla Tour, AlUla Falcon Cup, and AlUla Camel Cup. These prestigious events, which highlight equestrian, traditional cultural heritage sports, reinforce AlUla’s position as a regional hub for sports and cultural heritage. With Budget Saudi Arabia's extensive fleet and commitment to superior service, this partnership is poised to elevate the experience for participants and visitors, aligning with the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Fawaz Abdullah Danish, President & Group CEO of Budget Saudi Arabia, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are honoured to be a part of AlUla’s journey to becoming a leading global destination. This partnership aligns seamlessly with Saudi Vision 2030, emphasising our commitment to contributing to the Kingdom’s economic diversification through tourism and sports. We look forward to fostering a long-lasting relationship with the Royal Commission for AlUla that will resonate for years."

Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management & Marketing at RCU, echoed this sentiment: “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Budget Saudi Arabia for the highly anticipated AlUla Moments Calendar of Events. This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional and seamless experience for our guests, as we introduce the largest fleet in Saudi Arabia to support AlUla’s world-class events.”

AlMoallim Continued: “By aligning with Budget Saudi Arabia, we are elevating the logistical capabilities of our events’ showcases, reinforcing our dedication to sharing AlUla’s rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes with the world. Together, we are driving forward a new era of excellence in event management and guest experience.”

As AlUla continues to emerge as a global tourism and cultural hub, Budget Saudi Arabia’s role in providing seamless transportation solutions will be pivotal in accommodating the anticipated influx of visitors. The collaboration aligns with RCU's development goals and enhances the visitor experience by offering tailored mobility services.

With a rich legacy of 200,000 years of shared human history and home to some of the most advanced ancient civilisations, AlUla has long been a cradle for social gatherings and cultural celebrations. The AlUla Moments calendar brings this heritage to life through five distinctive festivals, offering a captivating array of experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy.

Beyond the festivals, AlUla Moments hosts a series of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, as well as prestigious heritage sports such as AlFursan Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championship, and the Horseback Archery World Cup. These celebrations, alongside world-class fashion, adventure, and sporting events, showcase the vibrant spirit of AlUla on the global stage.

-Ends-

About Budget Saudi Arabia

Budget Saudi Arabia is a market leader in the Kingdom’s car rental and leasing industry, renowned for its extensive fleet and commitment to customer satisfaction. The company’s dedication to quality and innovation has solidified its reputation as a trusted name in transportation, catering to individual and corporate clients. Budget Saudi operates the rental service location at the Al Ula International Airport to serve the visitors and guests of Al Ula, Saudi Arabia.

The Budget Saudi group has access to over 5,000 rental locations worldwide in 126 countries as part of the ABG global network. Budget Saudi is present in 32 cities including 20 Airports in Saudi Arabia boasting the widest network and service centers for any car rental company in the Kingdom.

The company is known for its quality, reliability and hygiene for its vehicles creating memorable journey experiences. Be it leisure, corporate or family travel needs, Budget Saudi is a trusted partner serving its customers in Saudi Arabia for over 46 years. The Premier Limousine Services provide the guests with hassle-free travel experience in the comfort of a premium vehicle driven by our experienced and trained drivers.

Budget Saudi is listed company on Saudi stock exchange and achieved a market cap exceeding SAR 6 billion in the year 2024. The company provides young and diversified fleet of cars making it one of the most preferred rental companies in Saudi Arabia. In its commitment to ESG initiatives aligning with Vision 2030, Budget Saudi provides low carbon emission fleet, hybrid cars, EVs at its rental locations. The company partners with the Green Nation Initiative through its voluntary employee participation program along with government approved agencies for planting trees, creating driving safety awareness programs and collaboration on sustainable community development programs.

The kingdom is moving fast, fast forward, and moving the entire region around it. Budget Saudi “Keep Moving” people, goods and services to their destination while being a partner in people’s lives in their progress, efficiency, adventure, change, and lifestyle.

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home for events. AlUla Moments calendar was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced new festivals and events to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets, and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7,000 years of civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gatherings and cultural celebrations.

AlUla Moments calendar comprises of five festivals offering diverse experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy. The AlUla Wellness Festival featuring the latest practices to engage the mind, body and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, culture, fashion and music; the Ancient Kingdoms Festival offers immersive events acknowledging the ancient civilisations that lived in AlUla and its neighboring oases in Khaybar and Tayma; AlUla Skies Festival with the popular hot air balloons and stargazing experiences; and AlUla Arts Festival bringing together contemporary and ancient art events and experiences.

In addition to the festivals AlUla Moments calendar offers a number of marquee events, including AZIMUTH, Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, and a world-class fashion, adventure and sporting events.

For more information, please visit experiencealula.com/en/alula-moments

About AlUla

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO. Additionally, Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, which are key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

For more information, please visit: www.experiencealula.com