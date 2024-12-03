Travellers will also begin their flight with big names: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Khaby Lame, Anwar and Amal Jibawi, and Adam Waheed on their screens

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways has launched its latest in-flight safety video, spearheaded by comedian, actor, entrepreneur and newest Qatar Airways Global Brand Ambassador, Kevin Hart, bringing together global and social media superstars to help deliver important safety messages to passengers.

From December 2024, Kevin Hart and other stars will present the airline’s in-flight safety procedures in a short and entertaining film. Directed by renowned Hollywood director Tim Story, the video is created to engage passengers’ attention and focus on the important safety instructions.

Travellers will not want to miss a moment of Mr. Hart’s performance, or the star-studded cameo appearances that help him demonstrate the airline’s important safety instructions. Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley assists him to reach new heights – in this instance, the overhead lockers – and Anwar and Amal Jibawi remind him to ensure seatbelts are tightly secured and kept on throughout the flight. Additionally, Khaby Lame supports Kevin Hart doing what he does best, and Adam Waheed demonstrates how to put on an oxygen mask.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “At Qatar Airways, the safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority. Our main ambition for this project was to design an in-flight safety video that passengers will not want to miss.”

“As we continue to become more technologically advanced, we are seeing more and more passengers not paying enough attention to the in-flight safety video, instead opting for entertainment content on their other devices. We decided there was no better way to capture their attention than with their favourite celebrities and content creators. Shining a spotlight and amplifying this message, we are proud to welcome Kevin Hart, our latest Global Brand Ambassador, to help spread the word.”

Qatar Airways Global Brand Ambassador, comedian, actor and entrepreneur, Mr. Kevin Hart, said: “Buckle Up! This safety video is unlike anything you have seen on-board a luxury airline before. I have loved partnering with Qatar Airways to produce a video that passengers will not only pay attention to but remember for a long time coming, or at least until their next flight. Qatar Airways represents best-in-class service and attention to detail, and this video brings those elements to your seat-back screen. Now, sit back, relax and enjoy the flight!”

World renowned Hollywood Director, Mr. Tim Story, said: “When you have a world-class brand such as Qatar Airways stepping out of conventional boxes and providing the creative freedom to set new boundaries, you can really reach new heights.”

Explore the world and visit Nairobi, Paris, New York, Sydney and all over Qatar with the stars in the Qatar Airways safety video here

The film will be available on select Qatar Airways flights beginning in December, and will be available on all Qatar Airways flights by January 2025.

