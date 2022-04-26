AMMAN – The British Council has signed a partnership agreement with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy for Capacity Building (TAG-Academy), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), accrediting the Academy’s Proctored Testing Centers (TAGIMETRIC) to conduct the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) in Amman.

IELTS is the world’s most popular English language test that measures applicants' language proficiency for education and work in English speaking countries. More than 11,000 organizations across 140 countries accept IELTS, including government, academic, and employment institutions.

The partnership agreement with TAG-Academy offers the applicants additional options to choose from the accredited examination venues allocated for examinations during the registration process.

British Council's Exams Director Levant & Maghreb, Ms. Ameera Manna’ praised the agreement saying: “We are proud of our long-term strategic partnership with Talal Abu- Ghazaleh Academy as a center for IELTS tests. The Academy offers all the required means, facilities, and the ideal environment to conduct the IELTS exams, which helps our students achieve their aspirations and reach their goals,"

For her part, Ms. Areej Ghannam, regional manager of TAGIMETRIC, stated that such a unique partnership with the British Council-Jordan serves the IELTS examinations applicants in terms of providing them with the option to choose from additional places for examination. She pointed out the importance of cooperating with the world’s leading bodies that seek to achieve more development in the examinations field, especially in providing an excellent, secure and proctored testing environment.

Ms. Ghannam further stressed that TAGIMETRIC operates in accordance with international regulations and standards with many partners, including the Syrian Virtual University, Pearson Vue Test Center, and the International Arab Society of Certified Accountants (IASCA) and others. Furthermore, she added that the Center is officially approved to conduct recruitment examinations for international companies, institutions and bodies.

For candidates wishing to book their IELTS test in Jordan or find out more information about it, please visit:https://www.britishcouncil.jo/en/exam/ielts

