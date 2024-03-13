Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirati pupils at Brighton College Dubai are taking the inspiring roles as Moral, Social and Cultural Ambassadors to impart the rich traditions of the UAE, promoting a deeper understanding of culture, values and history among their peers.

Brighton College Dubai’s Ambassador programme proudly announces the appointment of six Emirati Ambassadors, selected from Year 5 and Year 6, to spearhead this initiative. These exemplary pupils are revered as role models among their fellow pupils as they represent cultural pride, serving as the primary source of knowledge on all aspects of Emirati culture.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the young Ambassadors will play a pivotal role in educating their peers about the customs and traditions observed during the sacred month. Their dedication will extend beyond mere education, as they will actively support the school's Quran competition and other school’s initiatives such as dedicated Assemblies and Ramadan Fridge, during the holy month embodying the spirit of unity, generosity and celebration that characterises Ramadan.

Simon Crane, Headmaster, Brighton College Dubai, said: "We are immensely proud of our Moral, Social and Cultural Ambassadors for their commitment to promoting cultural understanding and unity within our school community. Their passion for sharing the traditions of the UAE is truly commendable and serves as a testament to the inclusive ethos of Brighton College Dubai."

Ali Al Nuaimi, Year 5 pupil, Brighton College Dubai said: “I am immensely proud to undertake the role of Moral, Social and Cultural Ambassador at Brighton College Dubai. It gives me a great sense of pride and I enjoy teaching my friends about special traditions we have in the UAE, especially during Holy Month of Ramadan.”

This initiative underscores Brighton College Dubai unwavering commitment to creating an environment of cultural diversity and inclusivity, where pupils from all backgrounds come together to celebrate and learn from one another.

About Brighton College Dubai

Brighton College Dubai is a co-educational independent school that offers a distinctively British education to pupils aged from three to 18 years old. As the sister school of Brighton College UK, Brighton College Dubai has strong and tangible links to England’s ‘School of the Decade’, as named in the Sunday Times Parent Power League Table 2020. The College launched its purpose-built campus in Al Barsha South in 2018 and boasts state-of-the-art facilities. The College opened the doors to its first intake of Sixth Form pupils in September 2021, representing another step towards its goal of becoming the leading British curriculum school in the Middle East.

Brighton College Dubai is operated by Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, and delivers the highest standard British curriculum in the UAE, as well as inspiring pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity. As well as Brighton College Dubai, Bloom Education operates a Brighton College campus in Al Ain and another in Abu Dhabi, with both schools rated Outstanding by the Department of Education and Knowledge.

For more information please visit: https://www.brightoncollegedubai.ae/

Bloom Education

Bloom Education is the specialist education division of Bloom Holding established to operate world-class schools in the UAE and the wider GCC region. Bloom Education offers pupils the opportunity to achieve their maximum potential in a positive, enjoyable, stimulating and safe environment that is conducive to their intellectual, physical, emotional and social development. Bloom Education is equally committed to instilling in children an appreciation of local cultural heritage and values, as well as the values of other cultures.

