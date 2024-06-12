Bridgestone MEA, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, highlighted the future prospects of fleets in the Middle East during its participation in the Fleet and Mobility Summit. The event convened industry experts to shed light on vital topics linked to the industry including sustainable practices, digital transformation and the evolving landscape of urban mobility.

Currently, the Middle East region is accelerating its efforts to capitalise on global industry trends, especially in the fields of sustainability and digitalisation, by leveraging its robust infrastructure. Amid current industry developments, Bridgestone MEA, during its participation, underscored the region’s vast potential and commitment to proceeding with the future of fleet management.

In line with Bridgestone’s efforts, Saeid Alkari, Product Engineer Digital Solution at Bridgestone Middle East and Africa FZE, presented a session titled ‘Transforming Operations and Customer Satisfaction Through Telematics’. The session provided insights into challenges in the fleet market as well as numerous advantages telematics offer in the management of fleets. Furthermore, the presentation highlighted Bridgestone’s widely recognised fleet management solution, Webfleet.

Commenting on the significance of digital transformation in Heavy-Duty-Vehicle industry and transportation companies, Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa, said: “Currently, it is vital for organisations to leverage the vast possibilities of digitalisation to stay updated with evolving digital landscapes. Particularly, the HDV industry and transportation companies need to harness technological innovations to enhance operational efficiency and reduce carbon footprint. By leveraging a robust fleet management system, companies can accurately assess emissions, monitor vehicle status and lower fuel consumption. In light of Bridgestone’s unwavering dedication to shaping the future of mobility by reaping these benefits, the company proactively forges key alliance, which include various industry and sustainability collaborations as well as Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) business partnerships. The recent launch of Webfleet, which helps customers to cut fuel costs, lower emissions and drive sustainability by ensuring seamless fleet operations, also comes in line with this commitment.”

In a panel discussion titled ‘Mobility in Focus: Leveraging Data for Fleet Optimisation’ which had the participation of Berk Berksoy, Fleet Solutions, OE, and Retread Manager at Bridgestone MEA, delved into the transformative power of data analytics in transforming fleet operations. In light of the fleet management and mobility services industry’s rapid evolution and the increasing role of data in fostering innovation, efficiency and sustainability, the session explored recent advancements, difficulties and prospects linked to utilising data for optimal operational effectiveness.

The session further highlighted the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in predictive maintenance, the role of predictive analytics for maintenance and operations, as well as the improvement of fleet efficiency using data. The discussion also featured success stories on optimising fleets using data analytics, improving driver performance and safety, and developing new fleet business models.

During the discussion, Berksoy emphasised the significance of utilising data to manage fleets and develop new generations of tyres and vehicles. In response to the increasing demand for electrified fleets, Bridgestone is working with partners, including Webfleet Solutions, to address issues such as inadequate EV infrastructure. Through strategic collaborations and its data-driven fleet management solution, the company aims to improve corporate productivity and assist fleet managers.

Bridgestone’s active involvement in the Fleet and Mobility Summit 2024 marks a key step in its efforts to shape the future of the mobility sector by harnessing the potential of advanced technological innovations. Furthermore, Alkari’s participation reinforced Bridgestone’s dedication to promoting sustainability in the automobile industry and meeting the goals outlined in its E8 Commitment.

