Bridgestone, a global leader in premium tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, implemented its ‘Checked by Bridgestone’ tyre safety initiative in Abu Dhabi as part of the company’s E8 Commitment. The initiative, organised in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police and Al Masaood TBA, complemented Bridgestone’s value of ‘Ease’, which is centred on enhancing mobility for motorists by improving comfort and safety.

One of the initiative’s unique features was the use of AI-powered reporting tools to provide quick and precise tyre condition assessments, highlighting Bridgestone’s technologically advanced strategy for automobile innovation and user-friendly solutions. During the campaign, over 200 vehicles were checked, indicating a significant step towards road safety.

The campaign sought to raise awareness on the critical importance of tyre safety during the summer, when tyres are most susceptible to wear and potential failure. By providing free tyre inspections for the general public, Bridgestone helped guarantee safer travel and peace of mind for daily mobility.

Jacques Fourie, President Bridgestone AME: “The ‘Checked by Bridgestone’ campaign is a testament to our constant commitment to ensuring driver safety in the region through innovative initiatives. In line with Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment, we work diligently to enhance customer safety and convenience by collaborating with key stakeholders and leveraging advanced diagnostic tools. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Police and Al Masaood TBA for making this joint initiative possible and promoting safe, stress-free mobility across the UAE.”

Salah Adib, General Manager of Al Masaood TBA, said: “The safety of road users and our community has always been a top priority for us. We believe that initiatives like Checked by Bridgestone serve as vital tools in raising public awareness, while offering tangible solutions that help drivers stay safe during the most demanding driving season of the year. Through our longstanding partnership with Bridgestone and this collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police, we aim to support the community with both knowledge and free services that could prevent accidents and save lives. At Al Masaood, we are proud to always align our efforts with the goals of Abu Dhabi Police and government entities to help advance the emirate’s safety and public well-being agenda.”

The latest campaign underscores Bridgestone’s continuous efforts to promote road safety across the region, ranging from educational roadshows to digital safety awareness programs. The campaign’s collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police and Al Masaood TBA further emphasises the company’s belief in the ability of public-private partnerships to drive meaningful change.

