Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait signed an agreement of understanding with the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute (CFA Institute), the global, not-for-profit professional organization that provides finance education to investment professionals, to provide and enrich content about the fundamentals of investment on the Boursa Academy website, the online educational portal designed and developed by Boursa Kuwait which aims to educate new and professional investors about capital markets.

The agreement enables both institutions to combine their expertise in the financial services sector and provide accessible content for those interested in investing. This includes information designed to help investors evaluate opportunities and make more informed and prudent investment decisions, in addition to educational materials such as videos, infographics and online presentations. The agreement also grants preferential access benefits to select programs and certifications offered by the Institute when registering through the Boursa Academy website.

“The strategic partnership with the CFA Institute underscores Boursa Kuwait’s steadfast commitment to advancing investor competence in the capital market as the company recognizes that the proficiency of investors and market participants plays a pivotal role in maintaining market integrity and driving performance. Through this collaboration, Boursa Kuwait continues to equip investors with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in their investment journey,” said Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Boursa Kuwait, Mr. Naser Meshari Al-Sanousi.

“This agreement embodies the exchange’s commitment to enhancing the quality of decision-making in the market. By enriching Boursa Academy’s content with educational materials developed in collaboration with specialized institutions, Boursa Kuwait seeks to empower investors across all asset classes to evaluate opportunities with greater depth and analytical rigor, thereby supporting the growth and sustainability of the local investment environment,” he added.

Boursa Kuwait has been a partner of the CFA Institute for the past two years, with the exchange serving as the first strategic partner of the CFA Research Challenge in Kuwait, the annual global competition focused on the financial analysis of listed companies and targeted at university students.

The Challenge provides a unique platform that enables students to apply their academic knowledge to real-world scenarios, as participating teams conduct in-depth analyses of listed companies and present their findings to a panel of leading investment professionals, to enhance their practical skills and bring them closer to the realities of capital markets.

“I am pleased to announce the signing of a partnership with Boursa Kuwait aimed at advancing financial literacy, enabling individuals to make more informed investment decisions, and contributing to the development of a stronger investment community in Kuwait,” said Ms. Jeanette Tawk, Director of Partnerships and Client Solutions for the MENA Region at the CFA Institute.

“This partnership stems from both institutions’ shared belief in the importance of investing in the education of market participants across all segments of the financial sector, given its pivotal role in fostering a robust, professional, and highly credible investment environment,” she added.

These initiatives form part of Boursa Kuwait’s efforts to develop and educate market participants, as well as create a lasting, meaningful impact on the communities where it operates. Part of the company’s Corporate Sustainability (CS) strategy, they are in line with Goal 4 – Quality Education – and Goal 17 – Partnership for the Goals - of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

