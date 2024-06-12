London: Boursa Kuwait commenced its 13th Corporate Day in London on June 12, 2024, coinciding with the GCC Exchanges Conference organized by HSBC, one of Europe’s largest banks, from June 10-13, 2024. The prestigious event involved six companies listed on the “Premier” Market, including Boursa Kuwait, the National Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait Finance House, Mezzan Holding Company, Jazeera Airways, and Human Soft, who engaged with world-renowned investment institutions, including investment companies, asset management firms, sovereign wealth funds, and pension funds, in over 50 meetings. During these meetings, investors gained insights into the listed companies' financial performance, business strategies, and future outlooks.

Boursa Kuwait’s Head of Markets Noura Al-Abdulkareem elaborated on the company’s commitment to highlight the myriad investment opportunities in the Kuwaiti capital market and its listed companies, which has gained interest from investors from around the world. “Boursa Kuwait continues to organize Corporate Days and Roadshows with internationally esteemed financial institutions in the world’s capitals of finance, as the company realizes that access to capital and communication with the wider investment community are essential for the Kuwaiti capital market’s sustainable growth,” she said.

“The bourse is also constantly seeking opportunities that enhance market liquidity and transparency as well as attracting more investments from foreign and institutional investors,” AlAbdulkareem added.

In its meetings with potential investors, Boursa Kuwait highlighted its financial results and future plans as well as discussing recent market performance. The exchange recently announced the listing of Beyout Investment Group Holding Company in its flagship “Premier” Market, a move which will undoubtedly bring several benefits to the Kuwaiti capital market, including expanding the issuer base, increasing investment opportunities and encouraging more companies, especially family-owned and commercial enterprises, to list. This will positively impact the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and benefit investors.

“Corporate Days are a fundamental element of Boursa Kuwait’s strategy. These events provide us with an opportunity to highlight the company’s financial and operational performance and to present its reports on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics to the international investment community,” said

Boursa Kuwait’s Chief Financial Officer Mr. Naim Azad Din.

“We are proud to participate in such events to tell our story of success as a government entity transitioning into a private enterprise – one of the initial such stories in Kuwait – and as one of the first stock exchanges to undergo privatization in the Middle East region,” he added.

Now in its third year, HSBC's GCC Conference brings together senior leaders from exchanges representing all GCC markets with international investors, covering seven regional GCC stock exchanges. The conference is recognized as an influential gathering and one of the largest of its kind. Boursa Kuwait’s participation is a testament to its commitment to promoting collaboration, fostering partnerships and driving the growth of capital markets across the GCC region. HSBC and Boursa Kuwait enjoy a long-standing relationship that stretches back for many years, during which the two entities have collaborated on the organization of several Corporate Days and Roadshows in many financial capitals to attract foreign and institutional investors to the Kuwaiti capital market.

HSBC Kuwait CEO Mr. Samer Alabed commented on Boursa Kuwait’s participation in the GCC Exchanges Conference, saying, “Boursa Kuwait plays a pivotal role in developing and enhancing the Kuwaiti capital market and diversifying the national economy. The exchange is also committed to participating in highly prestigious conferences that highlight the promising investment opportunities in the State of Kuwait. At HSBC, we are proud to collaborate on these conferences as the bank has a deep heritage in Kuwait and is proud of the bank’s role in supporting the country’s development and contributing to its transformation into a leading financial and investment hub in the Middle East.”

Boursa Kuwait has been a key driver in the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and the diversification of the national economy, in line with the goals of the “New Kuwait” vision. Since its inception, the company has worked diligently to create a thriving capital market that attracts local and foreign investors through a broad spectrum of new products and services, infrastructure upgrades, and market reform initiatives, as part of its multi-phase market development plans.

Boursa Kuwait was fully privatized in 2019, the first government entity in the country to successfully undergo the process, bringing about greater levels of efficiency. It has also been self-listed since September 2020 and has made great strides in sustaining its operations and business continuity in the face of uncertainties and challenges.

The company has rolled out numerous market reforms and new initiatives as part of its comprehensive multi-phase market development (MD) plans and showcases some of the standout listed companies and the investment opportunities that reside in the Kuwaiti capital market through its series of Roadshows and Corporate Days, putting these companies in touch with some of the world’s leading investment firms and financial institutions and highlighting their financial health and business strategies and outlooks, to help investors gain an in-depth understanding of the benefits and opportunities of investing in Kuwaiti companies.

Brief Overview of Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

