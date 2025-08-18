Kuwait City: Highlighting the company’s dedication to sustainability, diversity and inclusion in the capital markets sector, Boursa Kuwait was recognized with two prestigious awards from The European magazine, receiving the titles of ‘Best Sustainable Corporate Governance’ and ‘Women’s Empowerment Champions’.

The awards also underscore Boursa Kuwait’s steadfast dedication to maintaining a robust governance framework that fosters transparency, accountability and long-term value creation, as well as its proactive approach to promoting gender diversity and empowering women within the organization and across the capital market apparatus.

Commenting on the recognition, Boursa Kuwait’s Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication Mr. Naser Meshari Al-Sanousi said, “These accolades are a testament to the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment Boursa Kuwait, reflecting our determination to lead by example in implementing sound governance practices, championing diversity and inclusion, and driving the sustainable growth of the Kuwaiti capital market.”

Best Sustainable Corporate Governance

Boursa Kuwait was awarded the Sustainable Corporate Governance Award in 2025 for its commitment to embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations and corporate culture, ensuring that decision-making processes balance profitability with environmental and social impact. This commitment strengthened the company’s reputation as a responsible stock exchange and positioned it as a role model for listed companies to follow.

The company’s track record in community sustainability leadership speaks for itself, as its organization and sponsorship of over 35 social, empowerment, educational, and environmental initiatives in 2024 demonstrate that Boursa Kuwait’s approach goes beyond compliance and is focused on creating lasting, positive change.

In addition, the exchange has established a comprehensive governance framework that aligns with international standards, enhancing transparency, fostering investor confidence, and promoting long-term market stability.

This marks the third consecutive year that Boursa Kuwait has been recognized by The European magazine for its achievements in corporate governance, reinforcing the company’s position as a benchmark for governance excellence within the Kuwaiti capital market and the broader Middle East region.

Boursa Kuwait actively engages with its various stakeholders to ensure that governance practices are consistently refined and responsive to evolving global trends. These efforts contribute to the development of a transparent, resilient, and trustworthy capital market that supports the sustainable economic growth of the State of Kuwait.

Women’s Empowerment Champions

The Women’s Empowerment Champions award honors Boursa Kuwait’s leadership in promoting gender diversity and inclusion, as well as supporting the integration of women within the capital market apparatus and the financial sector.

Demonstrating a consistent commitment to gender equality and embedding principles into its broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, the company’s efforts have contributed to creating a platform for real change, in alignment with Kuwait’s development goals and international diversity benchmarks.

Boursa Kuwait’s leadership also sets a benchmark for other exchanges in the region, organizing high-profile events featuring female leaders from Kuwait’s finance and business sectors and setting a course to empower women in finance as well as inspire, shape and educate future generations.

By fostering an environment where women can thrive, Boursa Kuwait enriches its own talent pool and contributes to the broader economic empowerment of women in Kuwait.

Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability strategy stipulates ensuring initiatives apply and fall in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), industry best practice standards and investor expectations, creating strong and sustainable partnerships that ultimately achieve success and allow Boursa Kuwait to leverage the capabilities and strengths of other companies or organizations that have experience in different fields, and integrating sustainability efforts with the company culture, in order to achieve longevity and an ongoing impact that is carried on and instilled in the day-to-day operations of the stock exchange.

As part of the strategy, Boursa Kuwait has launched many initiatives in partnership with local and international organizations, focusing on support for nongovernmental organizations and charity programs, financial literacy and capital market awareness, the empowerment of women, as well as environmental protection.

As a trusted and respected entity within the global financial community, Boursa Kuwait continues to pave the way for sustainable growth and exemplify the power of responsible business practices. Through its unwavering dedication, Boursa Kuwait plays a crucial role in shaping a brighter and more sustainable future for Kuwait and beyond.

Brief Overview of Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

For further information, please contact:

Ahmad Rashed Alowaish

PR and Media Manager - Boursa Kuwait

Direct: +965 2299-2282

Mobile:+965 5056-0090

Email: aalowaish@boursakuwait.com.kw