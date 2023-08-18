Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-based lifestyle loyalty program BOUNZ has announced a strategic partnership with the well-known electronics retailer and distributor Eros Group.



Timed to coincide with the upcoming Back to School and Back to Work period after a long summer break, this move brings on board the BOUNZ family its first all-electronic partner.



Members can earn 1 BOUNZ on every AED 6 spent on Electronics and 2 BOUNZ for every 6 AED spent on Accessories at 9 EROS stores across UAE and online at www.eros.ae.



Earn and redeem on the app and enjoy instant savings at over 35 partners across groceries, travel, dining, jewellery, electronics and more. You can even pay telephone, utility, and internet bills by redeeming BOUNZ in full or with a combination of cash and BOUNZ. Or redeem your BOUNZ to purchase gift cards on the app.



It was also confirmed that the collaboration will be further enhanced in Q2 2024, with digital receipts and in-app purchase (BOUNZ members will be able to buy EROS electronics and accessories on the app itself) added to the app’s portfolio of services.



Sridhar Krishnamurthy, Managing Partner, and Co-Founder of BOUNZ, reaffirmed the programme’s promise of always working with best in their category partners.



“We aim to leverage the Eros Group’s legacy, its customer base and its reputation in the market for excellence. At BOUNZ, we firmly believe that such associations upgrade the suite of exclusive benefits and other personalized offers for our members, and we will continue to add other partners of the highest calibre to our portfolio,” he said.



“A key indicator of our high level of customer engagement is evident from the fact that out of the +600 million BOUNZ points in our members' wallets, nearly 50% have already been redeemed. Such impressive numbers for a young programme like ours is testament to the programme’s robustness and bodes well for partners like EROS.”

BOUNZ already counts the likes of Choithrams, Emirates Draw, Al Jaber Optical and Joyalukkas as partners and just recently launched a new state-of-the-art app.



The app can be download from the Apple App Store, Huawei App Gallery or Google Play store.



Promising smoother navigation, faster loading times, and improved responsiveness, the new app had been lauded for delivering a more intuitive and engaging experience for current and potential customers.



Mohammed Badri, Managing Director, Eros Group added, “This collaboration with BOUNZ is a major addition in our endeavour to enhance the EROS experience by engaging with a loyalty partner who shares our customer-centric approach. For us as a leading tech retailer and distributor, BOUNZ’s data-driven insights will go a long way in helping us develop our consumer engagement strategy.”

About BOUNZ

Founded in 2021, BOUNZ Rewards is a free-to-join innovative rewards program app. It was created to offer generous value back to residents and tourists of the United Arab Emirates for engaging with its partners across different sectors united under one app - BOUNZ Rewards. Being the first of its kind, members are rewarded for their first interactions by checking into a partner's store and a partner's website without having to purchase anything, which means members can start collecting BOUNZ before purchasing anything on the app or from a partner.

About Eros Group

EROS Group is a 54-years reputed organization specializing in the distribution and retail of consumer electronics, mobility, IT, Home Appliance, and convergence products. The Group benefits from its base in the UAE which is strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe with a serving ability to over two billion people, through a complex channel mix of Power Retailers, Independent Retailers, Souq Markets, Re-Exporters, System Integrators, Architects, Consultants, and experts.



The Group has evolved from a one-store, one-brand distribution house to build a portfolio of world-class international brands and retail stores including brand boutiques. The Group serves customers in the UAE and select markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region. The Organization proudly partners with over fourteen international brands, operates 15 retail stores including 2 Samsung & 3 Huawei experience showrooms across UAE and has 3 service centres across the UAE. EROS Group continues to operate through a seamless logistical process daily to deliver on its core objective: Customer Delight. For more information, please visit www.erosgroup.ae or www.eros.ae