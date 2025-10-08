The Bank Receives 4 Prestigious Awards, Demonstrating the Success of Its Strategy of Digital Expansion and Building a Strong Franchise in Digital Economy

Msa3ed, the Digital Assistant, Named “Best Elevating Conversational Banking in the Middle East”

Abdullah Al-Mejhem: Our International Leadership Doubles Our Responsibility to Maintain the Trust of Our Customers and to Meet Their Expectations Boubyan’s Digital Innovations Cater for Customers’ Needs and Keep up with the Accelerating Technological Advancement



Once again, Boubyan Bank reinforces its global, regional, and domestic digital banking leadership after being recognized with 4 prestigious awards from Global Finance, as part of its annual awards given to the most excelling and innovative financial and banking institutions in offering digital banking services for the year 2025.

Boubyan Bank has been exclusively recognized with the “World’s Best Islamic Digital Bank” award in an exceptional feat, which reflects the bank's ongoing global leadership in digital banking since 2015 atop all Islamic banking institutions, in addition to receiving two awards in the same domain exclusively for the Middle East and Kuwait.

Boubyan has bagged a new award to add to its 2025’s achievements, as it received the award for the “Best Elevating Conversational Banking in the Middle East – Msa3ed”, as part of the Innovators Program for the best innovations in the financial sector across the Middle East.

In its statement, Global Finance pointed out that crowning Boubyan Bank with these awards came due to its exceptional ability to combine both banking innovation and commitment to its Islamic banking identity, coupled with the launch of digital solutions that cemented the bank’s status as a pioneer of Islamic digital banking globally. The magazine highlighted that Msa3ed (Digital Assistant) is an elevating conversational banking model, which reinforced the bank's status as a key player among top international financial institutions.

The awards were given during a ceremony held in London in the presence of Boubyan Bank’s Deputy CEO - Private and Consumer Banking, Abdullah Al-Mejhem, Mr. Saleh Al Mansour - General Manager, and Mr. Mazyad AlAbdulJaleel - Senior Manager, Artificial Intelligence, in addition to a number of elite banking leaders, economists, and executives of international financial institutions.

** The Best Islamic Digital Bank... Globally, Regionally, and Domestically

On this occasion, Mr. Al-Mejhem commented: “We are glad to have become the first Islamic bank to maintain its digital banking leadership globally, thanks to our clear and integrated strategy built

on digital innovation and sustainable organizational excellence. We have succeeded in laying solid foundations that placed Boubyan among top financial institutions worldwide.”

He went on to add: “As we reach this global status, this doubles our responsibility to maintain this status and to maintain the trust of our customers. These awards represent an ongoing motivation for us to continue offering the best domestically, regionally, and internationally, and to be the pioneers, aligning with the bank’s vision which is built on ongoing innovation and aspiring for a more advanced banking outlook.”

On his part, Mr. Saleh Al Mansour stated: “The client is the main focus in all what Boubyan offers. Hence, the goal has always been to make the banking experience smoother, faster, and more secure, especially since innovation in digital solutions and services is not only based on technology, but also on understanding customers’ needs and expectations.”

He pointed out: “Despite the fierce competition among top financial institutions, Boubyan Bank succeeded in building an integrated digital ecosystem in line with the best international standards of efficiency and quality performance. Through this ecosystem, the bank offers digital services and solutions to retail and corporate customers as well as SMEs, in addition to cutting-edge digital payment solutions.”

** Msa3ed .. Best Elevating Conversational Banking in the Middle East

Commenting on the fourth award, Mr. Mazyad AlAbdulJaleel, Senior Manager - Artificial Intelligence, said: “Our excellence this year is further crowned with a new award that adds to Boubyan’s presence in the world of AI through Boubyan Bank’s Digital Assistant, Msa3ed, which reinforced its status as the Best Elevating Conversational Banking in the Middle East, thus reflecting our ongoing success in adopting state-of-the-art technologies and employing the same to serve our customers and enhance their experience.”

He elaborated: “Boubyan’s AI journey started in 2018 with the launch of Msa3ed, the first AI Digital Assistant in the Kuwaiti banking sector. Ever since, Msa3ed has become a key player in the customer’s daily experience as it offers instant engagement in Arabic and English through generative AI technologies.”

He added: “We have been investing in the development of ‘Msa3ed’ on an ongoing basis to improve its responsiveness, engagement accuracy, and multitasking, all while ensuring the highest levels of security. This award motivates us to continue investing in such innovations and offering an integrated banking experience where we incorporate AI to cater for our customers’ needs, serving as a tool to enhance their experience and improve operational efficiency.”

1st Highlight

Awards received by the bank: