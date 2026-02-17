Launch strengthens strategic partnership with OGold to expand digital gold and silver investment access for millions of botim users.

botim money’s gold investment feature recorded 128,000 in-app gold trades totaling over AED 100 million since its launch in August 2025.

Dubai, UAE – botim money, the financial services arm of botim, today announced the launch of digital silver investing within its ‘Invest’ feature, enabling eligible users to buy, sell, and manage fractional silver holdings from AED 10. The launch follows the in-app gold investing capability introduced in partnership with OGold, expanding botim’s precious metals suite across the UAE.

The new capability is designed to lower traditional entry barriers tied to bulk purchases and offline handling, giving users a simpler way to access silver through a regulated, in-app experience. It forms part of botim’s broader build-out of practical financial tools across the platform, alongside existing payments and remittance use cases.

Since its launch in August 2025, botim money’s gold investment feature recorded 128,000 in-app gold trades with a total amount exceeding AED 100 million. This rapid adoption signals strong and sustained user demand to expand botim money’s ‘Invest’ offerings beyond gold into silver within the same suite.

Sacha Haider, Chief Operating Officer of Astra Tech | botim, said: “We were the first fintech platform to announce plans for a digital gold investment portfolio within botim’s fintech ecosystem in 2023, in partnership with OGold. Since launch, fractional investing has removed traditional minimum investment thresholds that historically limited participation and driven notable growth in usage. Extended to silver and bombined with botim’s ease of use and scale, this creates a seamless and inclusive pathway for users to begin investing with confidence.”

Bandar Alothman, Chairman & Founder at OGold, "As an Emirati company, our goal at OGold is to make precious metal ownership simple, accessible, and secure for everyone. Partnering with a platform as widely used as botim allows us to extend these innovative silver earning solutions to millions of users. This is a game-changer for democratizing access to timeless assets through Silver Wakalah, which ensures your silver is not a stagnant investment. Instead of just sitting in a vault, your silver is put to work to grow your wealth with just a few taps.”

The launch comes as silver draws renewed attention globally both as a store-of-value asset and as an industrial metal with structural demand drivers. With the global silver market expected to record a sixth consecutive annual deficit in 2026, and a projected shortfall of around 67 million ounces, while retail investment demand is forecast to rise despite softer demand in some industrial and consumer categories.

By extending botim’s investment offering beyond gold into silver, botim is broadening access to asset diversification for everyday users while continuing to build towards the UAE’s ambition of a mature, digital-first financial ecosystem.

The digital silver feature is now available to eligible users through the botim app.

About botim

botim, part of Astra Tech's ecosystem, is the MENA region's leading fintech company headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Botim is a fintech-first, AI-native platform offering inclusive, user-centric solutions for financial services. Built on the foundation of being the UAE’s first free VoIP provider, Botim has evolved into a multi-layered ecosystem serving over 150 million users across 155 countries.

Designed to meet the needs of MENA consumers, businesses, and communities, botim delivers integrated services with innovation, accessibility, and regulatory credibility at its core. botim is building the next generation of everyday finance and connectivity easier, smarter, and more inclusive for everyone.