New Bord Bia CEO announces celebration of Bord Bia’s decade long success in the Middle East

AED 749K in 2012 to AED 1.4BN in 2022, Irish exports to the region in the past ten years has climbed exponentially

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Bord Bia – the Irish Food Board - is gearing up for next week’s Gulfood as CEO Jim O’Toole makes his first visit to Ireland's national pavilion at the world's largest food exhibition. Gulfood 2023 will mark the Irish food board’s Decade of Growth in the Middle East food industry following strategic investment and partnerships that has accelerated success for Bord Bia partner companies and Ireland.

From AED 749K in 2012 to AED 1.4BN in 2022, Irish exports to the region in the past ten years has climbed exponentially placing Irish food producers firmly on the map in the region. Jim O’Toole will be leading a delegation of over 13 leading world class suppliers of food and drink from Ireland who will be exhibiting on Ireland’s national pavilion.

The UAE and the wider Middle East region is key priority market for Ireland’s food producers, who export 90 percent of the food they produce to over 187 countries worldwide. The food sector forms the largest and most valuable part of the economy of Ireland and visitors at Gulfood will get to discover the essence of the Emerald Isle and its finest quality sourced ingredients.

Commenting ahead of Bord Bia’s participation at Gulfood, Jim O’Toole, CEO of Bord Bia said: “We are very pleased to be participating at Gulfood again this year. As part of the Irish food and drink industry’s goal to increase exports to the region to AED 1.6BN by 2025, our key objectives are to boost the commercial prospects of Irish dairy and consumer food exports in the region, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while enhancing the image of Ireland as a trusted supplier and trading partner that produces high-quality, sustainable food and beverages. We are extremely proud of the exhibiting partner companies who truly represent the Taste and Soul of Ireland and who have served this region for the last decade growing from strength to strength with agility and awareness of consumer needs.”

“Through Origin Green, Ireland’s national sustainability plan, we are perfectly positioned to cater to the growing demands of consumers whose changing dietary habits mean they are becoming more aware of the need to purchase sustainably produced food”, he added.

Kieran Fitzgerald, Regional Director, Middle East, of Bord Bia said: “It is our pleasure to present 13 Irish food and drink companies this week showcasing the range of high-quality produce from world-class Irish producers. The Gulfood trade show, held every year, is significant to Irish food trade as it allows us to engage with customers and distributors from around the world. The relationship between Irish producers and entities in the Middle East has grown and strengthened colossally over the last decade. Creating and maintaining relationships like these has been crucial to the growth of Irish food trade and to the diversification of our economy. Irish food and drink, already highly regarded in Europe, is now increasingly on the radar of consumers in the Middle East. Origin Green is a proof point in this market of our unique and holistic response to making Ireland’s food and drink a leader of sustainability. We are extremely proud that it has become a powerful tool of differentiation for discerning consumers in the Middle East who care where their food comes from. We are excited to see how we progress over the coming years as we unlock new opportunities in the region.”

Leading Irish companies will be showcasing their products at Sheikh Saeed Hall 3 Stand: S3-C33 Gulfood this year on the Ireland national pavilion hosted by Bord Bia. Buyers will have an extensive insight into quality Irish produce featuring meat, dairy and an array of beverages among other products.

Some of the most sustainably produced food in the world, Irish food and beverages are preferred around the world for their health and wellness benefits. Bord Bia’s Origin Green sustainability programme is the only one in the world which operates at a national level, allowing farmers and primary producers, processors, and retailers to work together and lead the way to create a better future for all involved.

Bord Bia, the Irish government agency that manages the promotion, trade development and marketing of the Irish food, drink, and horticulture industry, will be present at Gulfood 2023.

Some of the most prominent exhibiting partners at Gulfood 2023 include:

Dairygold - Dairygold operates a premium agri-business for all of its farmer customers and is one of Ireland's leading agri-traders supplying premium cheeses and dairy nutritionals made from milk, whey, and casein to the global marketplace, including infant formulae and protein powders.

- Dairygold operates a premium agri-business for all of its farmer customers and is one of Ireland's leading agri-traders supplying premium cheeses and dairy nutritionals made from milk, whey, and casein to the global marketplace, including infant formulae and protein powders. Future Nutrition – an Irish family business spanning four generations, label formulating and manufacturing functional beverages and ready to mix powder supplements for the sports, nutrition, lifestyle, health, and wellness industries.

an Irish family business spanning four generations, label formulating and manufacturing functional beverages and ready to mix powder supplements for the sports, nutrition, lifestyle, health, and wellness industries. Glenstal Foods Ltd- Ireland's leading independent dairy trading and marketing company specialized in premium dairy products for retail, food service and manufacturing.

Ireland's leading independent dairy trading and marketing company specialized in premium dairy products for retail, food service and manufacturing. Lakeland Dairies - leading global provider of excellent dairy products made to the most exacting international standards of quality, traceability, and reliability across all applications processing over 2BN litres of milk each year, supplied by 3,200 family farms from 16 counties in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

leading global provider of excellent dairy products made to the most exacting international standards of quality, traceability, and reliability across all applications processing over 2BN litres of milk each year, supplied by 3,200 family farms from 16 counties in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Musgrave Group – Ireland's leading food retail, wholesale and foodservice company and one of Europe’s most successful family-owned businesses with a 146-year heritage in food and brand innovation.

– Ireland's leading food retail, wholesale and foodservice company and one of Europe’s most successful family-owned businesses with a 146-year heritage in food and brand innovation. Oliver Carty - a family run business for over half a century, it is one of Ireland's largest added value meat suppliers and prides itself in offering top quality, award-winning retailer and branded products in Ireland, Europe and the Middle East.

- a family run business for over half a century, it is one of Ireland's largest added value meat suppliers and prides itself in offering top quality, award-winning retailer and branded products in Ireland, Europe and the Middle East. Ornua Co-Operative Limited - is Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products, exporting to 110 countries worldwide and is responsible for the marketing and sales of Ornua’s consumer brands including Kerrygold, Kerrygold Dubliner, Pilgrims Choice, Forto and BEO milk powders.

- is Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products, exporting to 110 countries worldwide and is responsible for the marketing and sales of Ornua’s consumer brands including Kerrygold, Kerrygold Dubliner, Pilgrims Choice, Forto and BEO milk powders. Dawn Farms - leading B2B specialist supplier of cooked protein ingredients offering a comprehensive range of pre-cooked and prepared food items. Dawn Farms will be promoting Plant Deli, its range of great-tasting, plant-based, protein packed products.

- leading B2B specialist supplier of cooked protein ingredients offering a comprehensive range of pre-cooked and prepared food items. Dawn Farms will be promoting Plant Deli, its range of great-tasting, plant-based, protein packed products. Oak Park – one of Ireland’s leading animal feed millers and grain merchants, listed with 60 LuLu retailers across the Middle East, will be promoting one of Ireland’s leading animal feed millers and grain merchants.

– one of Ireland’s leading animal feed millers and grain merchants, listed with 60 LuLu retailers across the Middle East, will be promoting one of Ireland’s leading animal feed millers and grain merchants. Silver Hill Duck – is a fully integrated premium duck producer distributing to approximately 30 restaurants in the UAE.

– is a fully integrated premium duck producer distributing to approximately 30 restaurants in the UAE. Tipperary Co-Op- a medium-sized 100% farmer owned cooperative with over one hundred years of dairy processing experience, widely renowned for high quality milk powders and 'high heat - heat stable', low spore skim and buttermilk powders.

a medium-sized 100% farmer owned cooperative with over one hundred years of dairy processing experience, widely renowned for high quality milk powders and 'high heat - heat stable', low spore skim and buttermilk powders. Tirlan - formerly known as Glanbia Ireland, Tirlan is a world-class food and nutrition co-operative, exporting to more than 100 countries, with a diverse portfolio of quality ingredients, leading consumer and agri brands.

- formerly known as Glanbia Ireland, Tirlan is a world-class food and nutrition co-operative, exporting to more than 100 countries, with a diverse portfolio of quality ingredients, leading consumer and agri brands. Williams Gate- one of Galway’s largest food companies and foremost authorities on dry ageing beef.

About Bord Bia

Bord Bia (Irish Food Board) is the Irish government agency that manages the promotion, trade development and marketing of the Irish food, drink, and horticulture industry. Headquartered in Dublin, Bord Bia supports the national and international ambitions of Irish food, drink and horticulture businesses through its highly focused organisational structure and its network of offices in EMEA, Asia and the USA.

Bord Bia launched Origin Green in 2012, making it the worlds’ first and only national food and drink sustainability programme. Origin Green essentially commits Irish producers and processors to reducing their carbon footprint and to using less energy and resources in food production. It does so by placing environmental targets on each individual business, resulting in over 90% of Ireland’s food and drink exports now being Origin Green certified.