Cairo — Bonyan for Development and Trade (Bonyan), the leading Real Estate Investment company focusing on acquiring and managing commercial real estate assets in Egypt, has successfully completed its eighth asset acquisition as part of its expansion strategy, adding a Grade A office building to its portfolio in Redcon Properties’ Golden Gate project. This is inline with Bonyan’s strategy of acquiring trophy commercial real estate assets cementing its position as the leading real estate investment company in Egypt.

The newly acquired building is located in the first phase of the sustainable Golden Gate community, in front of the American University in Cairo (AUC) on South 90th Street, New Cairo. The acquired building is a green-certified office building with a BUA of 6,888 SQM.

“The transaction cements Bonyan’s strategy of becoming the leading real estate platform focused on the ownership of commercial real estate assets, generating returns through capital appreciation and rental revenues. This is essentially taking a long position on the USD and a short position on the EGP by conducting EGP denominated leveraged acquisitions.” said Shamel Abouelfadl, Chairman of Bonyan.

Ahmed Abdullah, Vice Chairman of REDCON Properties, stated: "Collaborating with Bonyan enhances our position and the Golden Gate project as a sustainable, mixed-use project that relies on the latest and modern technological solutions with a futuristic architectural design. We have contracted with more than 50 international trade brands to be present at the Golden Gate project as unit deliveries commence in 2024, as we aim to create a distinctive attraction zone in New Cairo. This follows our great success in achieving our sales target for 2023, totaling EGP11 billion."

Eng. Tarek El-Gamal, Chairman of REDCON Properties, commented: "The future of the real estate sector lies in establishing mixed-use projects. Our cooperation with Bonyan emphasizes the importance of our vision to establish green projects that support environmental sustainability, which simultaneously combine modernity with proper construction principles."

Golden Gate project is located in a prime location at the heart of New Cairo, with first-phase investments set at EGP 15 billion. The project occupies a total area of approximately 160,000 square meters and boasts the largest façade overlooking South 90th Street, stretching over 1.25 kilometers in front of the American University in Cairo.

Bonyan currently holds a diversified asset base consisting of 8 commercial assets across East and West Cairo. Currently two thirds of the company’s assets are geared towards Grade A offices with mostly multinational tenants while the remaining are in retail assets.

Bonyan was acquired by Compass Capital for Financial Investments, an alternative asset manager focusing on value investing, in July 2018 with the plan of establishing Egypt’s leading Real Estate Investment platform focusing on capital appreciation and rental yield.

Bonyan continues to seek growth through acquisitions of commercial and logistics real estate assets, to further enhance its portfolio and maximize shareholder returns.

About REDCON Properties:

REDCON Properties was established in 2019 as the development arm of REDCON Group, specializing in mixed-use real estate projects. The Company operates with sustainability as its core value, where it leads the Egyptian real estate sector in the implementation of sustainable building and green architecture, with Golden Gate as its first flagship project.

REDCON Properties derives its heritage from 30 years of experience with REDCON Constructions, which delivered more than 200 projects, among which are El Alamein Towers, Maspero Towers, Mansoura University, ABB, Pharco, Electrolux, First Abu Dhabi Bank – the Company’s first green building that received a LEED silver certificate for its leadership in energy-saving designs and conservation of the environment.

For More Info, Please Contact:

Asser Osama

Public Relations Supervisor, Redcon Properties

asser.osama@redconproperties.com

About Compass Capital

Compass Capital is a leading alternative asset manager focusing on value investing. The firm’s multi-disciplinary team has a long and successful track record of generating attractive investment returns having successfully executed numerous transactions requiring capital flexibility, financial restructuring, and operational turnaround.

About Bonyan ​​​​​​

Bonyan is an alternative Real Estate Investment company. Bonyan’s strategy focuses on acquiring and managing commercial real estate assets with the aim of creating an alternative real estate platform that generates shareholder returns through capital appreciation and rental yield.

Contacts:

Fady Raafat

Chief Investment Officer, Bonyan for Development and Trade

fadykraafat@compass-cap.com

Forward-looking statements:

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements. A forward-looking statement is any statement that does not relate to historical facts and events and can be identified by the use of such words and phrases as “according to estimates”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “is of the opinion”, “may”, “plans”, “potential”, “predicts”, “projects”, “should”, “to the knowledge of”, “will”, “would” or, in each case their negatives or other similar expressions, which are intended to identify a statement as forward-looking. This applies, in particular, to statements containing information on future financial results, plans, or expectations regarding business and management, future growth or profitability, and general economic and regulatory conditions, and other matters affecting Bonyan.

Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Bonyan’s management (“Management”) on future events, which are based on the assumptions of the Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The occurrence or non-occurrence of an assumption could cause Bonyan’s actual financial condition and results of operations to differ materially from, or fail to meet expectations expressed or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

Bonyan’s business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate, or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Bonyan does not undertake any obligation to review, update, confirm, or release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this communication.