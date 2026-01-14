Sharjah: Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), conducted a review visit to Al Rayaheen Retreat in Khorfakkan as part of Shurooq’s ongoing oversight of its heritage hospitality portfolio and commitment to delivering refined, culturally rooted guest experiences across the emirate.

During the visit, Her Highness was briefed on a series of carefully considered refinements implemented across the retreat, focused on strengthening the flow of the guest journey, elevating service readiness, and ensuring consistent operational standards, while preserving the site’s architectural identity and heritage character.

The recent enhancements reviewed during Her Highness’s visit reflect Shurooq’s broader strategy to continually refine and enrich its destinations while remaining grounded in Sharjah’s cultural identity. The elevations were implemented with a focus on guest comfort, operational efficiency, and experiential depth, without compromising the historical character that defines Al Rayaheen Retreat.

A heritage sanctuary shaped by place

Located in Khorfakkan’s historic Al Sharq district, Al Rayaheen Retreat offers a refined interpretation of traditional Arabian hospitality through a collection of carefully restored heritage homes. The retreat comprises 19 houses, ranging from one- to four-bedroom configurations, each offering private access, spacious living areas, outdoor seating, and fully equipped kitchenettes, ensuring comfort and privacy within an authentic cultural setting. Surrounded by an outdoor garden planted with palm, henna, and basil trees, the retreat reflects the district’s historic identity, once known locally as Freej Al Rayhan, meaning “the Basil Neighbourhood.” Guests can also explore the nearby heritage-style souq, designed to echo the character of a hidden historic chamber within the city.

The retreat features a reception, landscaped outdoor areas, and dining venues offering international cuisine in both indoor and outdoor settings. A curated selection of activities, including beach kayaking, jet skiing, scuba diving, hiking, and boat tours around Khorfakkan, further enhances the guest experience, subject to availability and weather conditions.

Heritage comfort, supported by thoughtful facilities

Al Rayaheen Retreat forms part of the Sharjah Collection, Shurooq’s homegrown hospitality brand that brings together a portfolio of nature-led and heritage-inspired destinations across the emirate. Each property within the collection is developed with a clear emphasis on authenticity, sustainability, and meaningful engagement with place.

Through continued investment in heritage-based hospitality, Shurooq reinforces Sharjah’s position as a destination where cultural continuity, responsible tourism, and contemporary hospitality converge to offer distinctive and enriching experiences for visitors.

Video: https://we.tl/t-VGnQLSqWhc