DUBAI – Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India's largest hospitality company, debuted Taj Wellington Mews on the picturesque Al Marjan Island, Ras Al-Khaimah in partnership with BNW Developments, a leading name in luxury real estate sector. The property witnessed 97 of its units reserved within the first 24 hours of its launch, making it among the UAE’s fastest-selling luxury projects to date.

The grand unveiling night at the World Trade Center, Dubai, was a celebration of heritage, design, and disruption. Hosted by Kris Fade, star of Dubai Bling, celebrated media personality, and beloved RJ, the evening was brimming with energy, entertainment, and meaningful moments. With insights into the project shared in an atmosphere of refined elegance, the event was elevated by a special performance from celebrated comedian Kenny Sebastian. The gathering also welcomed top industry experts from the UAE real estate landscape and over 60 elite broker agencies, further underscoring the significance of the occasion. The highlight of the evening was the ceremonial reveal by Mr. Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments, and Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-founder, lifting the drapes on a visionary partnership between Taj and BNW.

“This collaboration with Taj is the architectural articulation of BNW’s long-term vision. We are not in the business of building structures but in the pursuit of crafting legacies. Taj Wellington Mews stands as the first of many milestones that will redefine how luxury is experienced, owned, and remembered in the UAE. Partnering with a name as storied as Taj allows us to merge generational heritage with

contemporary precision, an alliance rooted in purpose, not just prestige,” shared Mr. Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments.

Dr. Oberoi echoed, “Ras Al Khaimah is rapidly emerging as the nucleus of forward-thinking luxury and global investment appeal. With Taj Wellington Mews, we are curating an experience that embodies the very essence of timeless hospitality. This partnership with Taj allows us to infuse BNW’s design-forward philosophy with a legacy of Indian warmth and global distinction. As co-founders, our commitment is clear: to pioneer developments that are not only architecturally striking but also culturally resonant, emotionally enriching, and globally relevant.”

Within the first 24 hours of its launch, Taj Wellington Mews recorded an unprecedented 97 unit reservations, a feat not only for BNW Developments, but one that now stands among the UAE’s

fastest-selling luxury projects to date. This momentum underscores the project’s significance as the first of many milestone ventures led by BNW Developments.

The development comprises a total of 342 ultra-luxury units, including 185 studio apartments, 117 one-bedroom apartments, 26 two-bedroom apartments, 8 three-bedroom apartments, and 6 retail units.

A vision carved in steel, stone, and legacy, Taj Wellington Mews encapsulates an unconventional design philosophy. The project features two interconnected towers elegantly curved over a circular podium, creating a skyline-defining silhouette on Al Marjan Island. Distinctive balconies, curated landscaping, and a harmonious blend of structure and subtlety embody Taj's ethos of thoughtful luxury and BNW’s penchant for cutting-edge design.

A collective vision for refined living, set along the picturesque shoreline, Taj Wellington Mews forms part of a growing collection of ultra-luxury residences by the bay, a shared vision between two pioneers committed to redefining lifestyle experiences in the UAE.

A thriving investment hotspot, Ras Al Khaimah has rapidly emerged as one of the

fastest-growing regions in the UAE. With global names like Wynn Resorts making their debut on Al Marjan Island, the area has seen a significant rise in demand, with projected rental yields reaching upwards of 8-14%, making it a lucrative choice for discerning investors.

As BNW Developments continues to push boundaries in luxury real estate, this historic collaboration with IHCL’s Taj marks the beginning of a transformative era, where curated lifestyles, heritage values, and architectural finesse converge. Taj Wellington Mews is not just a residence; it is a living testament to what happens when legacy meets innovation, and when a launch becomes a legacy in itself.

