Dubai, UAE – This year at Art Dubai, BMW will steer beyond the conventional and continue its tradition of fostering creative expression by presenting a unique collaboration with Emirati visual artist Asma Belhamar.

The Forwardism Space, located in the art fair’s main foyer, will host the presentation of a specially commissioned art piece by Belhamar. As part of the showcase, BMW will also display the BMW i7 and X7, standout models from the brand’s luxury class of vehicles. Each car tells its unique story through the narrative of Forwardism – a concept that celebrates the visionary, the unique, and the enriching and unique experiences –through art and mobility here.

The all-electric i7 – a symbol of luxury mobility and innovation that blends performance with futuristic tech – is set to be the centrepiece of this year’s presentation, complemented by an immersive multimedia experience. Here, urban structures morph into abstract shapes seamlessly through multimedia displays, inviting visitors to reflect on the harmony between natural elements and human craftsmanship.

Since 2018, BMW Group Middle East has been a dedicated partner of Art Dubai, solidifying its commitment to elevating regional art on the global stage. BMW’s long-standing global patronage of the arts has spanned over five decades, involving partnerships with revered cultural institutions and creating synergies between the worlds of modern art, classical music, jazz, architecture and design.

This year’s Art Dubai, running from February 28 to March 3, will also see the unveiling of the BMW Lounge, an exclusive outdoor area that serves as a designated station for BMW's chauffeur service for esteemed Patron guests, and a display of the refreshed BMW X7 – a vehicle that embodies opulence, power, and cutting-edge technology.

Belhamar, known for her exploration of the UAE’s evolving landscape, brings a unique perspective that bridges the past and future, tradition and modernity to BMW’s presence at the fair. The Forwardism space is designed to be one where this dialogue can flourish, inviting patrons and guests to explore the intersections of tradition and innovation.

“The convergence of art and technology is an exciting frontier,” says Christiane Pyka, spokesperson for BMW Group Cultural Engagement. “Our partnership with Art Dubai has always been a vibrant dialogue between the worlds of contemporary art and luxury automobiles. This year, we’re thrilled to bring the Forwardism concept to life in such a dynamic setting. The collaboration with Asma Belhamar celebrates the shared passion for creativity that drives both the arts and BMW. It’s about creating moments that move us, inspire us, and make us dream about the possibilities of tomorrow.”

The synergy of art and technology at Art Dubai 2024 promises an unforgettable experience for lovers of art, culture and automotive excellence, one that challenges perceptions and invites visitors to reflect on the future of art and mobility. BMW Group invites visitors of Art Dubai to experience their immersive installation to discover Forwardism.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kathleen Burbridge

Senior Account Director, Gambit Communications

Email: kathleen@gambit.ae

