MINI achieves its highest-ever sales with +16% growth vs. 2023

Strong demand across BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad portfolios

Electrified BMW (BEV) sales grow by +2.7%, BMW Motorrad by +4.6% compared to 2023

Positive outlook on 2025 focusing on the upper premium segment, M Performance vehicles, and electrified models

Dubai, UAE – BMW Group Middle East is proud to announce a historic achievement, setting new sales records across BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad brands in 2024 with a remarkable +15.4% growth for BMW, +16% increase for MINI and +4.6% increase for BMW Motorrad over the previous year.

The Middle East region now ranks as the third-strongest growing market globally for BMW. This milestone reflects the unwavering demand for the Group’s innovative vehicles, including a growing interest in electrified vehicles (+2.7% over 2023). The BMW 7 Series, a flagship model in the upper premium segment, achieved an impressive +12.8% growth in sales.

Karim-Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, said: “This record-breaking achievement in 2024 is a testament to the Middle East’s passion for innovation, luxury, and performance. With a strong growth compared to last year, we have not only reached new heights but have also strengthened the bond with our valued customers across the region. This success inspires us as a team to continue delivering exceptional experiences and offer a wide range of emission-free vehicles. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all our importers for their unwavering commitment to delivering excellence, their contributions have been instrumental in driving this success.”

The BMW Group Middle East has also reported positive results with a strong growth of +11% in After Sales in 2024 compared to 2023. Customers have demonstrated their loyalty towards the authorized BMW service network, with over 12% retention of cars in the 7-10 year age segment.

The remarkable achievement last year was a testament to the strong performance by the authorized BMW Group importers in the Middle East. These importers have invested in several new Retail.Next facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other locations across the region. These state-of-the-art showrooms provide customers with an unparalleled brand experience.

The BMW Group Middle East remain positive for 2025, with a focus on the upper premium segment, M Performance and electrified vehicles. The company is well-positioned to build on the successes of the past year and deliver even greater value to customers in the region.

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2024, the BMW Group sold over 2.45 million passenger vehicles and more than 210,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2023 was € 17.1 billion on revenues amounting to € 155.5 billion. As of 31 December 2023, the BMW Group had a workforce of 154,950 employees.

The economic success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. Sustainability is a key element of the BMW Group’s corporate strategy and covers all products from the supply chain and production to the end of their useful life.