Dubai — Bluerails today announced the launch of its on-chain treasury platform from its operational hub in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), reinforcing the city’s role as a global fintech leader. The platform enables companies, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) to unlock yield on idle capital while keeping funds instantly deployable worldwide.

As cross-border transactions in the GCC continue to grow, inefficiencies in payments hit local SMEs and family offices especially hard. Bluerails provides businesses with faster settlement times, higher yields, and reduced costs benefits aligned with the UAE’s push toward becoming a global digital economy hub.

Interestingly, the idea for Bluerails that is launching today, didn’t start in a boardroom it started in a café in Bandra, Mumbai, when two Germans, Jens Mannanal, then a management consultant, and Wassily Graf, an entrepreneur getting his hands dirty in India, happened to meet. Little did they expect, minutes later they’d be trading notes on a frustration they both knew too well: moving money across borders and processing B2B payments was still painfully slow, opaque, and expensive.

Bluerails combines cost-effective fiat-to-stable onramp, institutional-grade yield products, and programmable payout rails into one unified solution. With Bluerails, finance teams can move capital from bank accounts into stable reserves, deploy it into yield strategies, and send it anywhere in the world with transparent pricing, full compliance, and real-time visibility.

The company is a licensed Canadian Money Services Business (MSB) and is already working with family offices, SMEs, and HNIs across Asia and GCC to optimize cross-border cash operations.

Why Now

As per an IMF report, global cross-border payment flows, including traditional and crypto rails topped $1 quadrillion in 2024, underscoring the immense scale and systemic impact of potential payment inefficiencies.

However, for decades, treasury operations have been constrained by legacy rails. Companies park billions in low-yield accounts, settlement times stretch into days, and capital sits idle when it should be working harder. Finance teams in Asia and the GCC know this pain especially well — cross-border flows are high, but efficiency is low.

“Traditional cash management locks capital away in low-yield accounts and slows down global payments,” said Jens, co-founder of Bluerails and operator with experience at GetYourGuide and Bain. “By launching from Dubai, we’re strengthening the city’s role as a hub for innovation in treasury operations across the GCC and the world.”

Wassily, co-founder and blockchain infrastructure specialist and former CTO of GCC neo-bank Pyypl, added: “We designed Bluerails to handle serious capital flows with the security, compliance, and automation capabilities institutions expect.”

Large corporate treasuries have already taken the lead with hundreds of companies building strategic reserves by holding digital assets of all sorts, as substantiated by a recent Standard Chartered report which shows that 61 publicly listed firms now collectively hold about 3.2% of the total BTC supply. That momentum is now spilling over into the private wealth space. Family offices and HNWIs are increasingly seeking digital strategies that combine yield, liquidity, and compliance.

Bluerails is built to serve this exact intersection—where corporates and family offices alike need treasury solutions that can earn yield, stay instantly deployable, and operate on trusted rails.

The Bluerails Treasury advantage

Bluerails unifies the three essential treasury functions:

Money In: Same-day fiat-to-stable conversions (EUR, USD, AED, INR, HKD, and more) with transparent fees depending on corridor and currency, plus support for major blockchains.

Same-day fiat-to-stable conversions (EUR, USD, AED, INR, HKD, and more) with transparent fees depending on corridor and currency, plus support for major blockchains. Money Held: Institutional-grade yield products including tokenized T-Bills and principal-protected notes, fully redeemable on demand.

Institutional-grade yield products including tokenized T-Bills and principal-protected notes, fully redeemable on demand. Money Out: Bulk payouts across chains and currencies with role-based controls, audit-ready logs, and first-party off-ramps.

Key Benefits for Finance Teams

Higher yield on idle capital — Earn with institutional products while retaining instant liquidity. Speed and certainty — Same-day fiat conversion, settlement in seconds on-chain. Lower total cost — Transparent pricing, fewer intermediaries, stronger net returns. Compliance and control — KYC/KYB, sanctions screening, segregated accounts, and real-time visibility. Global coverage and programmability — Multi-currency fiat rails, multi-chain support, APIs, and automation tools.

About Bluerails & Proof of Momentum

Founded by Jens Joseph Mannanal (co-founder of Passionfroot, operator at GetYourGuide and Bain) and Wassily Graf (blockchain infrastructure specialist, former CTO at GCC neo-bank Pyypl), Bluerails recently raised a pre-seed round backed by Lucid Capital, Angel Invest, Byld, SDAC Ventures, and w3.fund alongside angel investors from Coinbase, GetYourGuide, Workmotion, Pyypl, McKinsey, and N26.

Early traction includes partnerships with leading Employer-of-Record, TravelTech, and Media & Entertainment companies across Asia, with expansion into the GCC and Europe now underway. The five-person team is processing pilot volumes and scaling since receiving its MSB license. Its main operational hub is Dubai, with an office in the DIFC.

Finance teams across Asia and the GCC are already piloting with Bluerails. To explore how an on-chain treasury can transform your global operations, visit https://www.bluerails.com/bluerails-tech-ltd