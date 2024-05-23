Dubai: Blue Ocean Corporation, one of the world leaders in supply chain consulting and training, is proud to play a significant role in advancing the sustainability agenda in the United Arab Emirates by helping companies achieve excellence in sustainability. Emphasizing the dedication to sustainability, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has declared 2024 as the Year of Sustainability earlier this year—an extension of the 2023 theme. Blue Ocean Corporation is at the forefront of this initiative, actively contributing to the country's sustainability goals by guiding organizations to achieve the coveted Enterprise Sustainability Certification.

In the face of increasing climatic changes, the global community has recognized the urgency of addressing environmental and social challenges. As the world becomes increasingly focused on fostering sustainability, it is crucial to underscore the fact that organizations with sustainable practices are better qualified to thrive in this highly competitive landscape. Amidst this context, the UAE Government has set ambitious sustainability targets to foster a green economy and promote responsible business practices among organizations. Blue Ocean Corporation is highly committed to supporting this vision by empowering organizations to navigate the complex landscape of sustainability. Blue Ocean, which is a Superbrand and an ASCM-Authorized Consulting Partner, guides organizations throughout their journey to sustainable transformation by assessing their readiness to apply for the sustainability certification, helping them achieve it and eventually making them capable of demonstrating their commitment to sustainability.

Blue Ocean Corporation's comprehensive approach to sustainability focuses on empowering businesses by adopting environmentally friendly practices, reducing their carbon footprint, and fostering social responsibility. The Enterprise Certification for Sustainability from the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the industry’s first and only corporate supply chain designation that measures social responsibility, economic sustainability, and ecological stewardship. “Being one of the world leaders in supply chain consulting, it is our responsibility to contribute significantly to achieving the nation’s sustainability goals. We strongly believe that our consulting solutions will help organizations meet the sustainability standards, hence making them achieve the most reputed ASCM Enterprise Certification for Sustainability”, said Dr Sathya Menon, the Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation.

The Enterprise Sustainability Certification serves as a testament to a company's commitment to sustainable practices, reflecting positively on its reputation, brand image, and overall contribution to the well-being of the community and the planet. “We strongly believe that sustainable practices are not only essential for preserving our environment but also integral to fostering long-term prosperity and societal well-being. Through collaborative efforts and forward-thinking strategies, we pledge to champion sustainability within our organization as well as our clients, empowering businesses and communities to thrive in harmony with nature”, said Vipin Vaidyanathan, the Head of Consulting Wing at Blue Ocean Corporation.

As the UAE Government leads the charge towards a sustainable future, Blue Ocean Corporation stands in solidarity with the mission to make the nation a trailblazer in environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility.

About Blue Ocean Corporation: Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an international award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, values, and innovative products and solutions. The group has expanded widely over two decades, offering premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals – Training, Consulting, and Conferences. Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio and has a 160,000+ worldwide alumni community in 16+ countries with a strong presence in the MENA region and the Indian sub-continent.

