Dubai, UAE — Bloomspoon, the Dubai-born startup reshaping eco-friendly consumer goods, has announced a major milestone after securing an AED 800,000 investment offer on Season 3 of Shark Tank Dubai. The deal 49% equity in the startup was offered by Toufic Kreidieh, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of the Brands for Less (BFL Group), one of the region’s most prominent retail players.

Founded with a bold mission to make sustainability a seamless part of everyday life, Bloomspoon is the world’s first brand to introduce plantable cutlery, reusable utensils crafted from wheat straw with water-soluble seed capsule. After use, the cutlery can be planted to grow basil, mint or other herbs, turning single-use waste into green life.

"We’re not just building products; we’re building habits and mindsets,” said Mostafa Khattab, Founder of Bloomspoon. "This partnership with Mr. Kreidieh and the BFL Group is about scaling impact. because the strategic value he brings is far greater than the investment itself."

Toufic Kreidieh’s investment is more than capital, it brings strategic alignment, deep retail insight and access to a vast network that can help bring Bloomspoon’s innovations to everyday households.

"You cannot imagine how the Gen Z’s are looking for these ideas," said Mr. Kreidieh during the episode, underscoring the growing appetite for sustainable innovation among younger generations.

The Shark Tank appearance marks a pivotal moment in Bloomspoon’s growth story. The startup has already gained regional traction, receiving coverage on Reuters, The Weather Channel, Dubai One TV, and Forbes Middle East. Its commitment to purpose-driven business also includes planting a tree with every order while running a net-zero website.

Looking ahead, Bloomspoon will focus on expanding its product lines, entering new markets, enhancing retail presence, and pursuing B Corp certification. With strategic support from Kreidieh and the visibility from Shark Tank, the brand is poised to become the UAE’s go-to name for sustainable, feel-good living.

