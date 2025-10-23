Abu Dhabi – UAE: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced the launch of ‘Malaga’, the eleventh phase of Bloom Living, its fully integrated and all-inclusive community in Abu Dhabi.

Named after the Spanish town, Malaga offers the final collection of premium villas with lakeside views ranging from three to six bedrooms. The eleventh phase of Bloom Living is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2028 with prices starting from AED 4.1 million.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture and elevated by the comfort of modern living, Malaga is designed to offer a seamless blend of comfort, connectivity, and lifestyle, driven by Bloom Living’s signature approach to a holistic community living experience. Each villa has been thoughtfully planned to welcome indoor-outdoor living with elegant finishings, high ceilings and large windows overlooking the serene lake.

The communal areas within Malaga are designed to promote wellbeing, connection, and convenience. Through spacious courtyards, proximity to green spaces, as well as access to top-class amenities, residents are provided with an exceptional community living experience.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “At Bloom Holding, we focus on crafting people-centric communities that exceed expectations. Therefore, we are proud to introduce Malaga, a new phase in the Bloom Living journey, one that reflects our unwavering commitment to building integrated communities where people truly feel connected.

“Our latest launch at Bloom Living, Marbella, received an exceptional response, selling out in record time, demonstrating the trust placed in Bloom Holding’s vision and the growing demand for thoughtfully designed communities in Abu Dhabi. We are confident that Malaga will generate the same remarkable interest and success.

“Malaga is not just a new phase, it’s a continuation of our promise to set new standards in real estate and to lead the way in community development across the region. We are proud to continue shaping Bloom Living into one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, where quality and lifestyle come together to define a new benchmark for residential development." He added.

Those living within Malaga can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at the development’s multiple uninterrupted, interconnected parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse, which provides easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities.

Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center, a vibrant community destination that offers an array of exquisite restaurants and cafés available for both residents and visitors, as well as a variety of retail options and services such as a medical clinic, a wellness center and a supermarket, to ensure that residents can obtain all their daily necessities without the need to leave Bloom Living.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle on designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views. Moreover, Bloom Living comprises places of worship and two outstanding international schools.

Bloom Living features a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Zayed International Airport. Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.