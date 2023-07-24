Abu Dhabi – UAE: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced a guaranteed annual return on investment of up to 8 per cent over five years for its hotel apartments at Bloom Arjaan by Rotana.

Only a limited number of premium units are available for investment. Located in Bloom’s prestigious Park View on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island and managed by Rotana Hotel Management Corporation (Rotana), units at Bloom Arjaan by Rotana range from studios to one- and two-bedroom hotel apartments with sizes spanning from 44 sqm to 114 sqm.

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana is due to open in Q4 2024 and will be mindfully designed to deliver the comfort of a home, along with generous living spaces, in addition to the conveniences of a hotel - including intuitive technology and professional services.

This sophisticated development brings together the best of a second home with a hotel experience in the form of hotel apartments, featuring a variety of amenities and facilities including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, ample green spaces, and a floating infinity swimming pool, located thirty metres above ground, on a bridge that connects the two buildings. Residents can also enjoy the hotel’s main restaurant and a range of retail, food and beverage outlets which include several renowned eateries and cafés.

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana is part of the established and vibrant Park View development on Saadiyat Island, which enjoys a prominent location in the heart of the capital’s cultural district and sits across from the world-renowned New York University Abu Dhabi. The strategic location of Bloom Arjaan by Rotana makes it a sought-after destination for university students, professors and their families, alongside the usual guests attracted by the Saadiyat island’s lifestyle and offerings.

The development is a short drive from a number of museums including The Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, with the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Other attractions include Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, SeaWorld, Snow Abu Dhabi, and Yas Island featuring the Yas Marina Circuit and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding, said: “Bloom Arjaan by Rotana provides investors with an unmatched opportunity to secure exceptional long-term value. It offers a developer-backed guaranteed return of investment of up to 8% over 5 years, which falls in line with our commitment to delivering unparalleled products and creating value for our customers.

“Our partnership with Rotana will bring a new offering to Abu Dhabi’s real estate and hospitality sectors providing high returns on investment in sought-after locations such as Saadiyat Island. Bloom Arjaan by Rotana represents the realisation of our vision to combine Bloom’s extensive experience in designing beautiful homes with Rotana’s deep understanding of hospitality to elevate residents’ lifestyles,” he added.

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Holding specializes in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations.

Properties:

Units delivered to date over 5,000

Units in the pipeline over 5,000

Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:

Marriott Downtown

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

851 Guest Rooms and serviced hotel apartments

Schools:

13 schools (4 private international / 7 Charter Schools/2 Northern Emirates Schools)

1 nursery

Over 16,000 students

Design & Management Services:

Over 5,000 units under management

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.