Dubai, UAE - Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, has joined Emirates Skywards through Skywards Everyday in the UAE, becoming the programme’s first chauffeur service partner. The collaboration enables Skywards Everyday members to earn Skywards Miles on eligible Blacklane bookings worldwide, across Blacklane’s international network in more than 60 countries and over 500 cities.

Skywards Everyday is the Emirates Skywards retail and lifestyle loyalty app in the UAE, enabling members to earn Miles on everyday spending with hundreds of partners across categories including shopping, dining, beauty and wellness, leisure, entertainment and more. The addition of Blacklane introduces luxury chauffeur services as a new earning category, further expanding the programme's network of partners.

Nicolas Soucaille, General Manager, MEA and APAC at Blacklane, commented:

“Joining Emirates Skywards marks an exciting milestone for Blacklane. By participating in Skywards Everyday, we are integrating our chauffeur service into one of the world’s most recognised loyalty ecosystems, enabling members to earn Skywards Miles on Blacklane journeys around the world, whether travelling for business or leisure."

The partnership supports Blacklane's continued growth across key international markets, and communities. By aligning with established loyalty schemes such as Emirates Skywards, Blacklane reinforces its commitment to delivering luxury, reliable chauffeur services that complement global air travel.

To earn Skywards Miles with Blacklane, Emirates Skywards members must save an eligible Visa debit or credit card in the Skywards Everyday app and use the same card when booking through their Blacklane account.

Please visit blacklane.com or download the Blacklane app on Android or iOS. Learn more about Skywards Everyday here or download the Skywards Everyday app here.

Media information: press@blacklane.com

About Blacklane:

Blacklane is the global chauffeur service delivering premium, sustainable and reliable mobility all around the world. With services ranging from airport transfers and longer city-to-city rides to hourly bookings, Blacklane ensures a seamless travel experience for business and leisure guests alike. Headquartered in Berlin, the fast-growing scale-up works with independent local chauffeur partners to deliver first-class service via an app and web booking platform. As a leader in luxury mobility, Blacklane drives innovation and is trusted by the world’s leading corporations to take care of their people in more than 500 cities across over 60 countries.

For more information visit https://www.blacklane.com/en/ or download the Blacklane app on Android or iOS.