Bitget, the world's first Universal Exchange (UEX), today launched the UEX Switch Campaign, a market-wide call to action for traders to move away from fragmented, single-asset platforms to a single account that captures opportunities across crypto and global markets. The campaign follows Bitget's app upgrade, which places crypto and TradFi products alongside each other on the homepage thus reducing navigation steps by approximately 30% versus typical trading journeys.

The campaign is anchored around one message: Switch to UEX, Switch to Bitget. Bitget believes that traders are no longer operating in a single-asset world. Crypto correlates with equities. Gold moves with macro sentiment. Forex reacts to the same headlines as Bitcoin. Yet most traders today are still jumping between apps, converting currencies, and losing time and opportunities in the process. The UEX Switch Campaign directly addresses this fragmentation, positioning Bitget UEX as the platform for the next generation of cross-asset traders.

"The pivot is here. Traders who are still not adapting to the evolving markets are leaving alpha on the table every single day. Bitget UEX was built to remove that friction entirely. The goal is to provide one account and platform for all markets and opportunities. The great migration has begun," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

The campaign's central narrative, #TheGreatMigration, draws on the idea that capital naturally flows toward better opportunities. As crypto matures into a global financial infrastructure and tokenized assets become mainstream, traders are beginning to migrate away from fragmented platforms toward unified and borderless trading experiences. Bitget UEX is built to be the primary destination for that migration.

Bitget captured 89% of the global market share for Ondo's tokenized stock tokens, with record daily volumes of $6 billion reached in January 2026. The platform offers access to over 200tokenized stocks and ETFs, CFDs, stock perps, FX, indices, commodities, and precious metals, all settled within a single USDs-denominated account. Users never have to worry about missing an opportunity with cross margin capabilities, 24/7 market access and up to 500x leverage. With an internal aim of handling 40% of tokenized stock trading volume by 2030, equivalent to $15–$30 trillion, the UEX Switch Campaign marks a pivotal step in Bitget's strategy to become the world's dominant liquidity and distribution hub for global asset trading. The UEX Switch Campaign is live globally from March 16, 2026.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market