Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - Bioniq, a leader in personalized supplement solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with meta[bolic], the pioneering hybrid healthcare company combining Digital Therapeutics (DTx) with human-centric clinical care. Bioniq will be serving members under both of meta[bolic]’s platforms, GluCare.Health and Zone.health. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the quest for redefining healthcare services in the GCC, particularly in the realm of metabolic health, chronic disease management, preventive health, and longevity. At the core of this partnership lies the mutual goal to make health more actionable and accessible for individuals in the UAE.

Bioniq, a global industry leader in personalized supplements based on blood markers, will act as the primary provider of tailored micronutrition, empowering GluCare.Health and Zone.Health members to access an innovative supplement program seamlessly integrated into the model of care.

GluCare.Health stands out as an innovative healthcare institution in GCC, offering a hybrid approach that merges human expertise with technological advancements to tackle metabolic health challenges. As the first provider globally to meet the rigorous International Consortium of Health Outcomes Measurements (ICHOM) accreditation process, GluCare.Health is a leader in addressing metabolic disorders through continuous remote data monitoring (RCDM). Their unique 'continuous healthcare' approach provides real-time insights, ensuring patients receive unparalleled care and attention. GluCare.Health offers a wide spectrum of specialized care, including diabetes management (both Type 1 and Type 2), cardiology, thyroid disorders, male and female health and pediatric endocrinology. Zone.Health is meta[bolic]’s direct to consumer division focused on medicated weight management, peptide therapy, hormone replacement therapy and longevity. Both entities have reported extensively on their care model and currently generate amongst the best metabolic health results globally.

Aligning with GluCare.Health and Zone.Health mission, Bioniq supplements are crafted to be metabolic-friendly and provide holistic support for metabolic and hormonal health through optimizing overall micronutrient balance. Similarly, Bioniq members seek targeted solutions to effectively navigate their metabolic and hormonal imbalances and enhance their body functions through personalized supplementation designed to meet their unique health requirements.

Patients will benefit from Bioniq's personalized approach to supplementation and Bioniq members will simultaneously gain valuable insights into their metabolic health with a variety of GluCare/Zone.health testing services and technological solutions. The combination of Bioniq's cutting-edge personalized supplements with meta[bolic]’s innovative technological expertise presents a promising opportunity to redefine personalized health management services in the region.

This collaboration is aimed to empower individuals to proactively manage their health, achieve optimal well-being through prevention and nutritional support, and foster enduring behavior change.

