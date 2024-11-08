Cairo, Egypt: Following the successful launch of Binghatti Skyrise in Dubai, which saw an astounding 50% of units sold on the first day, anticipation is building for the second phase of this iconic project. Expressions of interest for the next phase will soon open, culminating in an exciting launch event set for November 8 in Cairo, Egypt, beneath the awe-inspiring Pyramids of Giza. This historic launch event will feature an exclusive performance by celebrated Emirati artist Hussain Al Jassmi, promising an unforgettable celebration of architectural excellence.

In recognition of the strong demand from Egyptian investors—who rank among the top international buyers with Binghatti—a dedicated team from Binghatti Real Estate will also be available in Cairo for five days after the event. This team will not only showcase Binghatti’s latest offerings but also underscore our commitment to Egyptian clients, whom Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti holds in high regard. The event will also feature appearances by popular Egyptian celebrities, adding a local touch and creating a vibrant, culturally immersive experience. This dedicated team will host a property showcase and provide on-site sales and customer service at the Kempinski Hotel in New Cairo, delivering personalized support for Egyptian clients.

This prestigious event celebrates Binghatti’s achievements and unveils its visionary future in property development, centered around Binghatti Skyrise, the company’s latest luxury landmark in Dubai’s Business Bay. With over 2,500 distinguished guests, including 250 VIPs, business leaders, and industry influencers, the event will showcase Binghatti's commitment to innovation against the stunning backdrop of the Ancient Pyramids. Binghatti Skyrise, characterized by sleek architecture, expansive glass facades, and 15+ world-class amenities, is set to be one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses.

Guests will experience Binghatti’s groundbreaking developments firsthand, highlighted by an in-depth presentation of Binghatti Skyrise—a harmonious blend of luxury and modernity, poised to become an iconic addition to Dubai’s Business Bay skyline. With more than 3,000 residential units designed for comfort and elegance, Binghatti Skyrise exemplifies the future of urban luxury.

The event will also serve as a unique networking platform for industry experts, investors, and key stakeholders, encouraging high-level discussions and fostering strategic partnerships. As Binghatti broadens its global reach, this event marks a crucial step in solidifying its presence in the Egyptian market and beyond.

This milestone event underscores Binghatti’s commitment to expanding beyond Dubai, reinforcing its role as a global leader in luxury real estate through exceptional quality, design, and innovation.

About Binghatti:

Binghatti Developers is a renowned Emirati brand in the real estate development sector, holding a leading position with a portfolio exceeding 70 projects valued at over 40 billion AED. The company is led by Chairman Muhammad Binghatti, whose innovative vision aims to deliver luxurious projects that reflect refined artistic taste and high standards in design and quality.

Binghatti has successfully delivered over 15,000 residential units as of 2024, achieving remarkable milestones in collaboration with global brands such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. The company continues to expand its real estate portfolio to meet the growing market demands, focusing on delivering residential projects that elevate the level of luxury in Dubai.