Turkey, Istanbul - Following its landmark international launches beneath the Pyramids of Giza and along Egypt’s North Coast in El-Alamein, Binghatti has now brought its global vision to Turkey, Istanbul, with the unveiling of its AED 2 billion Dubai development, Binghatti Skyblade. The international project launch was celebrated with a prestigious gala dinner at the five-star Rixos Tersane Istanbul, overlooking the Golden Horn and Bosphorus Sea.

The evening welcomed over 2,000 distinguished guests, including investors, business leaders, dignitaries, and cultural icons. The event was hosted by Hollywood legend Terry Crews, whose presence added star power and charisma to an already extraordinary occasion. Guests were treated to an elegant gala dinner accompanied by a live orchestra, creating an atmosphere of sophistication and artistry that reflected the essence of Binghatti Skyblade.

The evening’s highlight was the dramatic reveal of Binghatti Skyblade, presented as one of the best opportunities to own in Downtown Dubai’s most prestigious location, Burj Khalifa Boulevard. Designed as a bold architectural statement, the project features 621 residences, including Royal Suites, premium studios with private jacuzzis, and exclusive two- and three-bedroom Royal units offering private pools. At its crown, the tower will showcase an Infinity Sky Pool, providing residents with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa and the surrounding Downtown Dubai skyline.

Acknowledging the strong interest from Turkish investors, Binghatti announced a five-day sales showcase to follow the international launch. Taking place at Swissotel The Bosphorus from September 7th to 11th, the showcase will provide tailored consultations, personalized investment guidance, and exclusive opportunities available only to attendees.

Chairman of Binghatti Holding Ltd, Muhammad Binghatti stated: “Skyblade is not merely a residential tower; it is a legacy project positioned on the world’s most prestigious boulevard, standing as one of the last few developments to rise in the very heart of Downtown Dubai. By unveiling this landmark in Istanbul, a city that bridges continents, we reaffirm our mission to connect cultures and create architectural icons that transcend borders and generations.”

The Istanbul international project launch reflects Binghatti’s expanding global presence, following historic showcases in Egypt that set new benchmarks for international real estate launches. With Skyblade, Binghatti continues to redefine luxury living, uniting architectural innovation, cultural resonance, and investment value in a singular, world-class development.

About Binghatti Holding Ltd.:

Binghatti Holding Limited is one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate development companies, with a rapidly expanding portfolio that spans over 80 projects valued at more than AED 70 billion. Renowned for its pioneering branded residences, Binghatti has forged collaborations with global icons such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co., creating architectural masterpieces that blend innovation with opulence.

The company’s robust financial foundation and disciplined growth strategy are underpinned by its solid credit ratings, ‘BB-’ by Fitch and ‘Ba3’ by Moody’s, reflecting strong investor confidence and long-term stability.

An architect by training, Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti continues to shape the brand’s legacy of architectural excellence and uncompromising quality. Binghatti has delivered more than 12,000 residential units to date, with a portfolio spanning elegantly designed mainstream communities offering high-quality living at accessible prices to ultra-luxury residences that set new benchmarks in Dubai’s high-end real estate market.